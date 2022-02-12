[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
CapeTalk's Moonstruck 2022 on Saturday 12 February under the gaze of the moon brought wonderful performances by The Lady Day Big Band, Karin Kortje, Berry and Sasha-lee Davids.
Moonstruck is once again sponsored by Simply Asia.
The 2022 edition of Moonstruck continues its support of the hardworking men and women of the NSRI. All registered viewers have the option to make a donation to this worthy cause - the value of which will be matched in Simply Asia loyalty points. People can download the simply Asia app to qualify.
Watch the concert in the video below hosted by CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane and Refilwe Moloto:
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!
February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia.Read More
Moonstruck2022: The Lady Day Big Band's Amanda Tiffin shares jazz band's origin
John chats to renowned vocalist-pianist Amanda Tiffin about what is in store at this year's Moonstruck on 12 February.Read More
The Cape's hottest female vocalists will join Lady Day Big Band at Moonstruck
The vocalist lineup for the Moonstruck virtual concert next week is guaranteed to leave you STARstruck!Read More
Moonstruck 2022: How your donations save lives
A lot of good can come from your attending our epic virtual music concert on 12 February.Read More
