[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

Latest Local
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 February 2022 2:16 PM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District. 11 February 2022 9:10 AM
View all Local
Court grants 6-week postponement in Parly arson-accused case Western Cape NPA Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila recounts the latest events to Mandy Wiener. 11 February 2022 2:03 PM
Sona In 60 Minutes: Insights and commentary by EWN political journalists 702's Clement Manyathela and CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit host a Round Table discussion about Thursday's State of the Nation Address. 11 February 2022 11:16 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
View all Politics
How to be open with your partner about debt Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation. 11 February 2022 1:58 PM
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains… John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers. 11 February 2022 12:58 PM
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke. 11 February 2022 11:44 AM
View all Business
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk winning round and that of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 2:51 PM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga "Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday. 10 February 2022 11:11 AM
Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 February 2022 10:07 AM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains… John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers. 11 February 2022 12:58 PM
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke. 11 February 2022 11:44 AM
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District. 11 February 2022 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

12 February 2022 8:44 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Karin Kortje
Sasha-Lee Davids
Berry Behr
Berry Trytsman
The Lady Day Big Band
Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember.

CapeTalk's Moonstruck 2022 on Saturday 12 February under the gaze of the moon brought wonderful performances by The Lady Day Big Band, Karin Kortje, Berry and Sasha-lee Davids.

Moonstruck is once again sponsored by Simply Asia.

The 2022 edition of Moonstruck continues its support of the hardworking men and women of the NSRI. All registered viewers have the option to make a donation to this worthy cause - the value of which will be matched in Simply Asia loyalty points. People can download the simply Asia app to qualify.

Watch the concert in the video below hosted by CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane and Refilwe Moloto:




