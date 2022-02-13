NZ Parly plays Barry Manilow hits to drive away vaccine mandate protesters
- There are growing protests in Australia and New Zealand over Covid-19 regulations and vaccine mandates
- New Zealand's Parliament blasted out Barry Manilow songs to try and drive protesters away
Protests have been growing in Australia and New Zealand against strict Covid-19 rules and vaccine mandates.
10,000 protesters turned out in in Canberra, reports Australia correspondent Katy McDonald, some of them flying the national flag upside down.
While the numbers were lower in Wellington, New Zealand police made more arrests.
RELATED: New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules
Authorities employed novel methods to try and disperse protesters from Parliament House - when turning on the sprinklers didn't work they resorted to blasting out music including Barry Manilow's greatest hits.
They say they're modelling the protests on what's been happening in Canada with the truckers. They've had protests outside their Parliament House that started on Tuesday...Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
The authorities put the sprinklers on and that wasn't working, so they decided to play Barry Manilow's greatest hits, interspersed with the Macarena and Covid vaccine messages, on 15-minute loops to get rid of them!Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
I wonder how Barry Manilow would feel about that!Amy MacIver, CapeTalk presenter
The protesters responded with that Twisted Sister song 'We're Not Gonna Take It'...Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
Prime Minister Jacinda Adern's support is waning a bit over the handling of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates after she's been "on a pedestal" says McDonald.
You've got New Zealanders who can't get into New Zealand... They've got this hotel quarantine lottery system... People are tired; they want to keep living their lives and the numbers in New Zealand have been pretty small...Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/andykazie/andykazie1302/andykazie130200028/18112692-new-york-february-16-barry-manilow-live-on-broadway-at-the-st-james-theater-on-february-16-2013-in-n.jpg
More from Politics
Court grants 6-week postponement in Parly arson-accused case
Western Cape NPA Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila recounts the latest events to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Sona In 60 Minutes: Insights and commentary by EWN political journalists
702's Clement Manyathela and CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit host a Round Table discussion about Thursday's State of the Nation Address.Read More
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm.Read More
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address
It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma.Read More
[PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive
Mandy Wiener interviews Tshwane Mayor Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'
Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy
Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday.Read More
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona
Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.Read More
More from World
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world
Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.Read More
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga
"Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday.Read More
Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work'
Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more.Read More
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co
Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings.Read More
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans
On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby.Read More
Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe?
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More