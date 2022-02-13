'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational'





- The local Showmax series Sex in Afrikaans starts streaming on Valentine's Day, 14 February

- Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels, along with one of the couples who participated in the show.

"Afrikaans people and the adult industry, they go hand in hand."

That's one of the less risqué quotes from new local series 'Sex in Afrikaans', which starts streaming on Showmax on Valentine's Day.

The docuseries has an 18VSNL rating.

"Four Afrikaans couples and two singles have shameless discussions about their sex lives for the first time.- and, in the process, discover that there is so much more fun to be had!"

Sara-Jayne King gets some insights from one couple who participated in the show.

She also chats to the show's clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels about the motivation for the series.

The sexual health practitioner says he looked at it as a form of social research to try and understand people's attitudes to sex and sexuality.

It's just a small slice of looking at a particular population demographic... The big question was to try and understand whether 'Afrikaanse mense' are any more conservative than any other population, demographic or language group. Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans

Daniels notes that sex is generally a difficult topic for people to discuss, never mind talking about it openly.

The emphasis here is saying that just because people are quiet about it doesn't mean they're not doing it or not experimenting... Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans

Daniels emphasizes the creation of a safe space for the participants, describing them as wonderful and very courageous people.

He says as a sexual health practitioner, he finds that people's sexual health is often a very good indicator of their health as a whole.

The magic was... that if you create a safe space for people it makes it so much easier for them to be able to have conversations that before this either remained silent or were completely in the dark. Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans

The premise of a sexual health practitioner is... that our sexual health is as an important part of our overall wellness as is our mental health, as is our physical health. Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans

The line I toed on every shoot is, how ready is this person to be able to safely share that. Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans

One of the couples who participated in the show say they both grew up in a church environment, where sex outside marriage was seen as a sin.

"I have no issues talking about sex" says Tracy-Lynn Brainers, who is married to Brady Fortuin.

My parents and my family are all Afrikaans and for me it's always been a taboo topic and I love to talk about sex because it is such a taboo topic... When the opportunity arose for us to do it on TV I thought even better, so more people can start talking about it. Tracy-Lynn Brainers

This whole 'preachers' kids' thing... We forget, pastors are human beings... and every human being has a carnal side to them, and the capacity to be curious about something... That was also part of my reason to go on the show, that it's not only the Afrikaans community, there are many communities where sex is a very grey area... Brady Fortuin

I think if you start talking about it, it helps other people open up about their sex lives and sexual health... I bought into the concept, I really did. Tracy-Lynn Brainers

I had a slight sense of 'how will this impact kids, family members' but overall, I loved the idea... but my wife gave me that extra buzz... Brady Fortuin

Daniels talks about the messaging in mass media which promotes a generalised idea about who should be having sex (e.g. not the elderly or differently abled).

Part of what the show does is to create that knowledge in the diversity of sex and sexuality... We see [the problem] around the world... Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans

As the work deepened... some of the participants would say 'I didn't know that I was actually doing this all along, now I have a name for it'... Often we do things without knowing that we're doing them, then we find out what the term is for it and we have that aha moment... and realise we're not the only ones doing it... Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans

