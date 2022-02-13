'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational'
- The local Showmax series Sex in Afrikaans starts streaming on Valentine's Day, 14 February
- Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels, along with one of the couples who participated in the show.
"Afrikaans people and the adult industry, they go hand in hand."
That's one of the less risqué quotes from new local series 'Sex in Afrikaans', which starts streaming on Showmax on Valentine's Day.
The docuseries has an 18VSNL rating.
"Four Afrikaans couples and two singles have shameless discussions about their sex lives for the first time.- and, in the process, discover that there is so much more fun to be had!"
Sokkie Saterdagaand? Keep it in your pants 'til Monday, asseblief... 🍆 #SexInAfrikaans pic.twitter.com/xijT1cjken— Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) February 12, 2022
Sara-Jayne King gets some insights from one couple who participated in the show.
She also chats to the show's clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels about the motivation for the series.
The sexual health practitioner says he looked at it as a form of social research to try and understand people's attitudes to sex and sexuality.
It's just a small slice of looking at a particular population demographic... The big question was to try and understand whether 'Afrikaanse mense' are any more conservative than any other population, demographic or language group.Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans
Daniels notes that sex is generally a difficult topic for people to discuss, never mind talking about it openly.
The emphasis here is saying that just because people are quiet about it doesn't mean they're not doing it or not experimenting...Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans
Daniels emphasizes the creation of a safe space for the participants, describing them as wonderful and very courageous people.
He says as a sexual health practitioner, he finds that people's sexual health is often a very good indicator of their health as a whole.
The magic was... that if you create a safe space for people it makes it so much easier for them to be able to have conversations that before this either remained silent or were completely in the dark.Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans
The premise of a sexual health practitioner is... that our sexual health is as an important part of our overall wellness as is our mental health, as is our physical health.Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans
The line I toed on every shoot is, how ready is this person to be able to safely share that.Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans
One of the couples who participated in the show say they both grew up in a church environment, where sex outside marriage was seen as a sin.
"I have no issues talking about sex" says Tracy-Lynn Brainers, who is married to Brady Fortuin.
My parents and my family are all Afrikaans and for me it's always been a taboo topic and I love to talk about sex because it is such a taboo topic... When the opportunity arose for us to do it on TV I thought even better, so more people can start talking about it.Tracy-Lynn Brainers
This whole 'preachers' kids' thing... We forget, pastors are human beings... and every human being has a carnal side to them, and the capacity to be curious about something... That was also part of my reason to go on the show, that it's not only the Afrikaans community, there are many communities where sex is a very grey area...Brady Fortuin
I think if you start talking about it, it helps other people open up about their sex lives and sexual health... I bought into the concept, I really did.Tracy-Lynn Brainers
I had a slight sense of 'how will this impact kids, family members' but overall, I loved the idea... but my wife gave me that extra buzz...Brady Fortuin
Daniels talks about the messaging in mass media which promotes a generalised idea about who should be having sex (e.g. not the elderly or differently abled).
Part of what the show does is to create that knowledge in the diversity of sex and sexuality... We see [the problem] around the world...Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans
As the work deepened... some of the participants would say 'I didn't know that I was actually doing this all along, now I have a name for it'... Often we do things without knowing that we're doing them, then we find out what the term is for it and we have that aha moment... and realise we're not the only ones doing it...Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist - Sex in Afrikaans
You can watch the trailer for 'Sex in Afrikaans' on showmax.com.
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview
Source : https://twitter.com/ShowmaxOnline/status/1492575230350352386/photo/1
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers
Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman Peter Sutton, mayoral committee member for Finance at City of Tshwane.Read More
Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Chandrey Hector from the UIF and Klaus Arnhard, the founder of UIF Hero.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife.Read More
University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study
Pippa Hudson speaks to Heidi Sulcas of The Learner’s Journey.Read More
You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie
Refilwe Moloto interviews Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton.Read More
'I lost my son to suicide. I wish they had warned us when he came off the meds'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to author Glynis Horning.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.Read More
'Scientific journals must stop promoting breastmilk substitutes' - UWC academics
John Maytham speaks to Catherine Pereira-Kotze, PhD candidate in Public Health and former lecturer at UWC.Read More
More from Entertainment
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember.Read More
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk winning round and that of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk to measure your chance of success.Read More
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!
February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia.Read More
Moonstruck2022: The Lady Day Big Band's Amanda Tiffin shares jazz band's origin
John chats to renowned vocalist-pianist Amanda Tiffin about what is in store at this year's Moonstruck on 12 February.Read More
The Cape's hottest female vocalists will join Lady Day Big Band at Moonstruck
The vocalist lineup for the Moonstruck virtual concert next week is guaranteed to leave you STARstruck!Read More
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling positive about our energy future.Read More
'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President'
John Maytham interviews Ofentse Mboweni, communications officer for the Grow Great Campaign.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.Read More
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.Read More
South Africa (most of it) is so wet right now. Here’s why…
John Maytham interviewed Sarah Roffe, a climatologist at the University of the Free State.Read More
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains…
John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers.Read More
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa
Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke.Read More