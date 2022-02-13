Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening series titillating AND educational says director
- The local Showmax series Sex in Afrikaans starts airing on Valentine's Day, 14 February
- Sara-Jayne King interviews show director and clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels, along with one of the couples who participated
"Afrikaans people and the adult industry, they go hand in hand."
That's one of the less risqué quotes from new local series 'Sex in Afrikaans', which starts streaming on Showmax on Valentine's Day.
The docuseries has an 18VSNL rating.
"Four Afrikaans couples and two singles have shameless discussions about their sex lives for the first time.- and, in the process, discover that there is so much more fun to be had!"
Sokkie Saterdagaand? Keep it in your pants 'til Monday, asseblief... 🍆 #SexInAfrikaans pic.twitter.com/xijT1cjken— Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) February 12, 2022
Sara-Jayne King gets some insights from one couple who participated in the show.
She also chats to director and clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels about the motivation for the series.
The sexual health practitioner says he looked at it as a form of social research to try and understand people's attitudes to sex and sexuality.
It's just a small slice of looking at a particular population demographic... The big question was to try and understand whether 'Afrikaanse mense' are any more conservative than any other population, demographic or language group.Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist and Director - Sex in Afrikaans
Daniels notes that sex is generally a difficult topic for people to discuss, never mind talking about it openly.
The emphasis here is saying that just because people are quiet about it doesn't mean they're not doing it or not experimenting...Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist and Director - Sex in Afrikaans
Daniels emphasizes the creation of a safe space for the participants, describing them as wonderful and very courageous people.
He says as a sexual health practitioner, he finds that people's sexual health is often a very good indicator of their health as a whole.
The magic was... that if you create a safe space for people it makes it so much easier for them to be able to have conversations that before this either remained silent or were completely in the dark.Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist and Director - Sex in Afrikaans
The premise of a sexual health practitioner is... that our sexual health is as an important part of our overall wellness as is our mental health, as is our physical health.Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist and Director - Sex in Afrikaans
The line I toed on every shoot is, how ready is this person to be able to safely share that.Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist and Director - Sex in Afrikaans
One of the couples who participated in the show say they both grew up in a church environment, where sex was seen as a sin outside marriage.
"I have no issues talking about sex" says Tracy-Lynn Brainers, who is married to Brady Fortuin.
My parents and my family are all Afrikaans and for me it's always been a taboo topic and I love to talk about sex because it is such a taboo topic... When the opportunity arose for us to do it on TV I thought even better, so more people can start talking about it.Tracy-Lynn Brainers
This whole 'preachers' kids' thing... We forget, pastors are human beings... and every human being has a carnal side to them, and the capacity to be curious about something... That was also part of my reason to go on the show, that it's not only the Afrikaans community, there are many communities where sex is a very grey area...Brady Fortuin
I think if you start talking about it, it helps other people open up about their sex lives and sexual health... I bought into the concept, I really did.Tracy-Lynn Brainers
I had a slight sense of 'how will this impact kids, family members' but overall, I loved the idea... but my wife gave me that extra buzz...Brady Fortuin
Daniels talks about the messaging in mass media which promotes a generalised idea about who should be having sex (e.g. not the elderly or differently abled).
Part of what the show does is to create that knowledge in the diversity of sex and sexuality... We see [the problem] around the world...Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist and Director - Sex in Afrikaans
As the work deepened... some of the participants would say 'I didn't know that I was actually doing this all along, now I have a name for it'... Often we do things without knowing that we're doing them, then we find out what the term is for it and we have that aha moment... and realise they're not the only one doing it...Bradley R Daniels, Clinical psychologist and Director - Sex in Afrikaans
You can watch the trailer for 'Sex in Afrikaans' on showmax.com.
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview
Source : https://twitter.com/ShowmaxOnline/status/1492575230350352386/photo/1
More from Local
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir shares celebration of romance for Valentine's Day
The famed Drakensberg Boys Choir has released a heartfelt rendition of 'Kiss the Girl' from Disney’s Little Mermaid.Read More
Cape wine auction raises R12 million for Winelands' 'forgotten children'
Amy MacIver talks to trustee Iain Banner about the event and the work The Cape Wine Auction Trust does to support needy kids.Read More
‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus
WHO's Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities.Read More
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID
Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District.Read More
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business
During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced.Read More
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare
"In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity sector."Read More
Mindful of its proven benefits, Ramaphosa extends R350 grant by a year
Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of announcing a basic income grant but has extended the R350 grant for another year.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir shares celebration of romance for Valentine's Day
The famed Drakensberg Boys Choir has released a heartfelt rendition of 'Kiss the Girl' from Disney’s Little Mermaid.Read More
Cape wine auction raises R12 million for Winelands' 'forgotten children'
Amy MacIver talks to trustee Iain Banner about the event and the work The Cape Wine Auction Trust does to support needy kids.Read More
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
How to be open with your partner about debt
Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation.Read More
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world
Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.Read More
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa
Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID
Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Entertainment
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember.Read More
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk winning round and that of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk to measure your chance of success.Read More
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!
February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia.Read More
Moonstruck2022: The Lady Day Big Band's Amanda Tiffin shares jazz band's origin
John chats to renowned vocalist-pianist Amanda Tiffin about what is in store at this year's Moonstruck on 12 February.Read More
The Cape's hottest female vocalists will join Lady Day Big Band at Moonstruck
The vocalist lineup for the Moonstruck virtual concert next week is guaranteed to leave you STARstruck!Read More
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
More from Opinion
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains…
John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers.Read More
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa
Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke.Read More
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID
Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'
Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy
Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday.Read More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.Read More
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.Read More