Cape wine auction raises R12 million for Winelands' 'forgotten children'
- The Cape Wine Auction Trust's annual event returned on Saturday after a one-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic
- The Trust works with partner organisations in the Cape Winelands to support needy children
The prestigious Cape Wine Auction (CWA) returned on Saturday after a one-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2022 event was hosted at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch and raised more than R12 million to support needy children in the Cape Winelands.
Although Saturday's auction was smaller than the previous one it was a "spectacular event" says Iain Banner, a trustee of The Cape Wine Auction Trust.
It's amazing how, after this lockdown, people are coming together and deciding it's time to move on and trying to make a big difference in children's lives, which is what last night was all about.Iain Banner, Trustee - The Cape Wine Auction Trust
The 20 lots sold included fine wines, but also incredible experiences that are not for sale.
For example, the Creation lot was a combination of extraordinary experiences in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley... and a trip to Burgundy in France where you tour the top wine estates...Iain Banner, Trustee - The Cape Wine Auction Trust
To date The Cape Wine Auction Trust has supported 38 partner organisations - all running projects that are making a real difference Banner says.
We set this up with people from the wine industry eight years ago, really with the intent of educating children in the Cape Winelands who have been forgotten children...Iain Banner, Trustee - The Cape Wine Auction Trust
Literacy is key - reading for understanding - so that's the big drive of what we do.Iain Banner, Trustee - The Cape Wine Auction Trust
We feed about 38,000 children a day because without a meal in their stomachs children can't learn.Iain Banner, Trustee - The Cape Wine Auction Trust
Visit The Cape Wine Auction Trust's website to find out more about their work.
