[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir shares celebration of romance for Valentine's Day

13 February 2022 2:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The famed Drakensberg Boys Choir has released a heartfelt rendition of 'Kiss the Girl' from Disney’s Little Mermaid.

The Drakensberg Boys Choir has released a heartfelt performance of a romantic song in time for Valentine's Day.

It's a stunning 'surprise' rendition of 'Kiss the Girl' from Disney's 'Little Mermaid'.

Image: Screengrab from Drakensberg Boys Choir 'Kiss the Girl' video posted on YouTube

The love song from the 1989 animated film has lobster Sebastian urging Eric to kiss his mermaid love Ariel, so that she can take permanent human form.

Enjoy the renowned choir's rendition of the classic song below:




