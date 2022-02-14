Former ANC provincial leader outlines fight for Zweli Mkhize comeback





Former Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize fell from grace when it was revealed that he had been allegedly involved in PPE corruption scandals then culminating in the SIU reporting that he had channeled R150 million to the PR company Digital Vibes unlawfully.

But Mkhize is fighting back and plans to get his job in government back.

But what of the rumours that he will make a top 6 comeback in the African National Conference and is even in the running for ANC president?

Are these rumours true?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to former Moses Mabhida regional chairperson and former ANC provincial executive member Alpha Shelembe, about his support for Zweli Mkhize at the upcoming 55th ANC conference this year.

This group of former KZN leaders have initiated the process of engagement around the revival of the provincial position agreed upon towards the 2020 Mangaung national conference when he became treasurer-general because we had a particular position in that regard. Alpha Shelembe - ANC member

He says this issue is still being discussed informally within the ANC National Executive Committee but the group is confident about the outcome.

It is therefore an informal engagement at the present moment within the NEC. Alpha Shelembe - ANC member

And what of the allegations over the weekend of millions in UIF moneys channeled to the Mkhize family trust, asks Refilwe?

Shelembe says such claims are very premature.

Such damning allegations are very dangerous. Comrade Zweli is not yet criminally charged. So I would not want to get into these finer details - but I can say a the present moment that we fully support that comrade Zweli correctly uses his constitutional rights to challenge the report on whatever grounds necessary. Alpha Shelembe - ANC member