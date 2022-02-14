'No groundswell of support for Zweli Mkhize in KZN' - Tshidi Madia, EWN





Mkhize fell from grace when it was revealed that he had been allegedly involved in PPE corruption scandals then culminating in the SIU reporting that he had channeled R150 million to the PR company Digital Vibes unlawfully.

But now there is talk of Mkhize fighting back with an eye on the ANC presidency.

Tshidi Madia says she does not believe there is a large groundswell of support for Zweli Mkhize.

I think Zweli Mkhize is ready to crank up his machinery so what you are starting to see is what feels like a massive campaign that has built up. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

KwaZulu-Natal as I speak is incredibly fractured around who should lead - so I would not say it is the province that is united around the name Zweli Mkhize. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

The difficulty that the province has, is that it was wounded in 2017. They backed Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for presidency and not only did they not get that but none of their leaders made it into the top six. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

She says KZN is the biggest province contributing to ANC membership numbers and is home to the biggest region in the country eThekwini.

It has always dominated in terms of leadership...and part of the struggle it has now is to try and find themselves and find a name they can unite around. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

Madia says there are issues with the current ANC leadership in the province.

There is no confidence in people like [the current Premier of KwaZulu-Natal and Provincial ANC Chairperson] Sihle Zikalala and uncertain whether ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli should rise to the top six - so they remain fractured and uncertain about the report and that is why Zweli Mkhize has found expression as he was seen as someone who previously was able to speak to the different factions and unite people. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

It is unfortunate to say this but in the ANC your wealth determines your voice. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

Predictions for future leadership race?

I think Lindiwe Sisulu is a non-starter. The RET fiction is not even sure about her. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

Duduzane Zuma does not even qualify for the race at all. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa as the incumbent already has some support she notes.