"We deserve to have access to affordable hemp and cannabis products" - Hemporium
- South Africa is currently the third-largest illegal cannabis producer in the world already, producing 2,500 tons each year.
- During his SONA last week, the President said 130 000 jobs could be created if the industry were supported.
In his SONA on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government would be looking to ease policies to help the hemp and cannabis sectors grow in South Africa.
"We will review the policy and regulatory framework for industrial hemp and cannabis to realise the huge potential for investment and job creation."
Ramaphosa claimed 130 000 jobs could be created if the industry were supported and regulatory processes streamlined.
Co-founder of Hemporium Tony Budden, says we should be focusing on developing the market that exists here in South Africa.
"We have a local market that deserves to have access to affordable hemp and cannabis products" he tells Cape Talk.
[Currently]It's very expensive. This move towards local production is going to see a radical drop [in price] as soon as we have the manufacturing in place.Tony Budden, Co-founder and owner - Hemporium
That's the key, it's not just cultivation, as the President mentioned, but commercialization and production.Tony Budden, Co-founder and owner - Hemporium
We need the industrialists now to step in and set up the factories that are going to process all of this product that's going to be grown.Tony Budden, Co-founder and owner - Hemporium
According to the World Health Organisation, South Africa is the third-largest illegal cannabis producer in the world already, with about 2,500 tons grown a year.
In 2018, cannabis was decriminalised for personal use by the Constitutional Court, while dealing the products and smoking it in public remained illegal.
RELATED:Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mrorange002/mrorange0021504/mrorange002150400011/38919986-farmer-inspecting-his-medical-marijuana-plants-in-an-indoor-grow-room.jpg
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers
Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman Peter Sutton, mayoral committee member for Finance at City of Tshwane.Read More
Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Chandrey Hector from the UIF and Klaus Arnhard, the founder of UIF Hero.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More