'We have a very solid agreement' - City gets N2 Express Service back into gear
- The City of Cape Town says it's all systems go for the MyCiTi N2 Express Service which is set to resume on Saturday 19 February 2022
- It's been almost three years since the N2 Express service was suspended in May 2019
- The City's Rob Quintas says all parties have learned from the past issues which led to a breakdown of the original deal
The City of Cape Town says the MyCiTi N2 Express service will get back on the road this Saturday.
The first buses will depart from Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Kuyasa in Khayelitsha shortly after 5am and will travel along the N2 freeway to the Civic Centre station in the Cape Town CBD.
The City's mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, says officials will do everything possible to ensure that the service is protected from potential disruption.
Over 6,000 commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha were left stranded when the N2 Express service was halted in May 2019 due to a contractual dispute.
RELATED: MyCiTi's N2 Express buses return to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha in Feb: CoCT
Quintas says there is a strong "spirit of cooperation" after a new agreement was signed between the City and the N2 Company who will be operating the service.
The N2 Company is equally owned by Lisekhonikamva (Codeta) from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain Rapid Transit (Route Six from Mitchells Plain), and Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs).
"I'm very confident that the agreement which is an entirely new contract signed between the initial four members.. is a much better model than what was previously in place", Quintas says.
The service will resume in three phases, with the aim of having the whole fleet of 34 buses operational by 19 March 2022.
We have a very solid agreement in terms of the contract, it's one of the reasons that it took so long to reach a final finding by all parties... to have a working document that signatories could stand behind and be confident in.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
We are very confident that the lessons learned in the past... will be used to ensure that we don't encounter similar problems in the future.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
We've reached a way of doing business and true spirit of cooperation on this. We've certainly learned from the lessons.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
Source : http://www.myciti.org.za/en/myconnect-fares/get-your-myconnect-card/
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers
Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman Peter Sutton, mayoral committee member for Finance at City of Tshwane.Read More
Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Chandrey Hector from the UIF and Klaus Arnhard, the founder of UIF Hero.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More