'We have a very solid agreement' - City gets N2 Express Service back into gear





The City of Cape Town says it's all systems go for the MyCiTi N2 Express Service which is set to resume on Saturday 19 February 2022

It's been almost three years since the N2 Express service was suspended in May 2019

The City's Rob Quintas says all parties have learned from the past issues which led to a breakdown of the original deal

The City of Cape Town says the MyCiTi N2 Express service will get back on the road this Saturday.

The first buses will depart from Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Kuyasa in Khayelitsha shortly after 5am and will travel along the N2 freeway to the Civic Centre station in the Cape Town CBD.

The City's mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, says officials will do everything possible to ensure that the service is protected from potential disruption.

Over 6,000 commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha were left stranded when the N2 Express service was halted in May 2019 due to a contractual dispute.

Quintas says there is a strong "spirit of cooperation" after a new agreement was signed between the City and the N2 Company who will be operating the service.

The N2 Company is equally owned by Lisekhonikamva (Codeta) from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain Rapid Transit (Route Six from Mitchells Plain), and Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs).

"I'm very confident that the agreement which is an entirely new contract signed between the initial four members.. is a much better model than what was previously in place", Quintas says.

The service will resume in three phases, with the aim of having the whole fleet of 34 buses operational by 19 March 2022.

We have a very solid agreement in terms of the contract, it's one of the reasons that it took so long to reach a final finding by all parties... to have a working document that signatories could stand behind and be confident in. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

We are very confident that the lessons learned in the past... will be used to ensure that we don't encounter similar problems in the future. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town