Brit singer James Blunt offers his music to drive away anti-vaxxers in NZ

As Covid-19 cases rise to never before seen levels in New Zealand, authorities there have embarked on some interesting methods in an attempt to disperse anti-vaxxers from protesting outside parliament.

The protests against mandatory vaccines began on Tuesday, and while 120 were arrested for trespassing in the week, several hundred people continued to occupy the grounds outside Parliament at the weekend.

Officials then stepped up their efforts to disperse them by playing music from Barry Manilow and Celine Dion, among others, on loop on a loud speaker.

The playlist so far, The Macerena, Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On', Let It Go from Frozen and Barry Manilow's Greatest Hits. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The British singer James Blunt heard about this story and he offered his own hit 'You're Beautiful' to the New Zealand authorities...even he admits it's really, really annoying! Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Give me a shout if this doesn’t work. @NZPolice https://t.co/AM2dZ6asMS — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 12, 2022

According to the country's Ministry of Health, the vast majority of New Zealanders, 94%, are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has warned that the current outbreak of cases is "like nothing we've experienced."

