Insure your love tokens to avoid hearbreak this Valentine's Day, says expert
- Americans are expected to spend a whopping $23.9 billion (R364 billion) for their loved ones this Valentine's Day
- Lizo Mnguni of Old Mutual Insure says don't wait to hand it over to your loved one before insuring a gift
According to a survey by the National Retail Federation in United States, today, Monday 14 February, could be the second most expensive Valentine's Day since 2004.
Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion (R364 billion) today, up from the $21.8 billion they spent last year.
Most of that spending will be on jewelry at about $6.2 billion.
But if you're planning to, or have already, splashed out on an expensive gift for your partner, experts says you'll want to make sure your love token is adequately insured.
Get it insured as soon as you buy it. After you've bought it, the onus is on you [the buyer] to ensure it.Lizo Mnguni, Pricing Manager & Spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
You are the owner of that gift until you hand it over to that loved one and if anything happens during that time, then at least you're covered.Lizo Mnguni, Pricing Manager & Spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
If you're gifting someone with quite an expensive gift, maybe keep the value of the item between you and your insurer.Lizo Mnguni, Pricing Manager & Spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
Keep the valuation certificate in a safe place.Lizo Mnguni, Pricing Manager & Spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
Mnguni always warns against bragging about your new gift on social media, lest you become victim to criminals scoping out opportunities for theft.
