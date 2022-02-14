Prasa: Military veterans being trained as guards to beef up railway security





Rail operator Prasa says military veterans are being trained to guard the rail network against theft and vandalism

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the security guards will be deployed to various railway stations starting in the Western Cape

A Metrorail train arrives at Langa station as Prasa resumed operation on Cape Town's central line on 15 February 2021. Picture: @PRASA_Group/Twitter

Cape Town's rail network will be the first to benefit from the Passenger Rail Association of South Africa (Prasa)'s plan to train military veterans to be security guards.

Prasa and the Department of Military Veterans have partnered on the initiative which will see military veterans beefing up security along various train stations.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says a comprehensive training programme has been created to equip the prospective guards with the relevant skills, including surveillance.

Makanda says the training programme will be accredited by Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) and in line with the Private Security Industry Regulation Act.

Approximately 147 military veterans will be deployed in the Western Cape before training is rolled out in other parts of the country.

It doesn't mean that the [existing] contracts have ended, we are just capacitating the security... beefing up our security. This is to add into our own internal security. Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa

They will train to become security guards with all the necessary skills required to guard our rail infrastructure. Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa

We will be deploying them at our various stations... and along the railway network, starting in the Western Cape. Once we've done that we'll roll out the programme to other provinces as well. Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa