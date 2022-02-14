Jobless IT graduates to digitise Home Affairs paper records
- Home Affairs is to recruit 10 000 unemployed young people for the digitisation of paper records
- Some 300 million paper records dating back to the 1800s need to be digitised
The president last week announced that beneficiaries of the Presidential Employment Stimulus will be among those recruited to help digitise paper files at Home Affairs.
During his State of the Nation Address Cyril Ramaphosa said ten thousand unemployed youth will be hired to take on the enormous task of inputting the records onto the department's digital system.
Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains to Lester Kiewit how it will work.
These are files of people who were born in South Africa dating back to 1895, that's how far they go.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
These are paper records and there are more than 300 million files.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Motsoaledi says Sars has already begun the job of digitizing the files, but budget constraints meant Home Affairs could only afford to pay for 5 million records to be processed each year.
At the rate they were going it would have taken more than 60 years.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
With 10 000 people that work on this and nothing else, we think we'll have digitized the records within two to three years.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
These are unemployed graduates who qualified in the field of IT.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
