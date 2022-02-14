'Hanover Park was a jungle' - Bafana legend Mark Williams on surviving gang life
- SA soccer icon Mark Williams says he wants to give hope to youngsters growing up on the Cape Flats by telling his story
- Williams released an autobiography last year titled 'From Gangster to Soccer Legend' detailing his journey from gangsterism to a prolific football career
Bafana Bafana legend Mark Williams says he never looked back after walking away from gangsterism and violence in Hanover Park.
The former star striker has written a tell-all book titled 'From Gangster to Soccer Legend' detailing his inspiring journey.
Williams was born in Lavender Hill and grew up in Claremont before his family was forcibly removed from the area.
He then lived in Hanover Park with his grandmother where he got caught up in gang activity.
Williams and his friends set up a gang called the Backstreet Kids in order to stop the bullying they were experiencing from other gangs and people.
"Hanover Park was a jungle... It wasn't a nice thing but I needed to survive", he tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: 'If the Cape Flats doesn't rob you of your dreams, it takes your smile or life'
He says the gangs in the area were very territorial. In his book, he likens it to having all the Big-5 animals in one cramped area.
At the time, Williams says gangs used ou kappies (knives) and pangas.
It's like you've been put in the jungle and there's five animals that you can to belong to. You need to belong to one of those animals otherwise the other four is going to chow you, and that's how the other gangsterism comes in.Mark Williams
I was from the backstreets, there wasn't guns like now, it was all knives and pangas.Mark Williams
The 54-year-old football legend says he eventually escaped gang life when some of his friends were killed and he was ordered to get a stoeka (gang affiliation tattoo) to prove his loyalty.
For a while, Williams played for taxi bosses and drug lords in what was known as the "Sunday league" games before he later played for professional clubs.
He says he wants youngsters from similar backgrounds to know that they can still rewrite their stories.
Williams shares some of his wisdom and most memorable experiences during an extended conversation In The Chair with Lester Kiewit.(scroll up to listen to the audio)
There's so much talent out there. It doesn't have to be in soccer. That's why, with my book, I want to make sure that I inspire kids. I go to the schools and I tell my story to let people know that it doesn't matter where you come from or what you've been, it's where you going.Mark Williams
My book is just about inspiring kids that have been part of drugs and gangsterism and telling them my story.Mark Williams
