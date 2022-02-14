Rubber bullets used to disperse parents and pupils following JHB school race row
- Police have used rubber bullets to disperse some parents and pupils at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.
- Tensions ran high outside the high school on Monday morning over allegations of racism at the school.
"It pains me a lot for all of you to be reminded that you are still black in your own country".
The words of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi who visited the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randburg, Johannesburg on Monday following the fight, allegedly between black and white pupils on Friday.
Tensions ran high outside over allegations of racism at the school and police used rubber bullets to disperse some parents and pupils.
After a brief standoff between the parents, Lesufi addressed the crowd where he promised that the department would investigate racism allegations.
People are calling for change within the school.Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter
He has met with the pupils and listen to their concerns. In broad terms the way forward from the MEC should be that the police must be allowed to proceed with the investigation of the four cases that have been recorded.Oupa Modibe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Education
#HoerskoolJanViljoen this is the current situation outside Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein. There was a fight on Friday between learners. Parents believe it was racially motivated. pic.twitter.com/nP0IApI5a3— Tshegohaco Moagi (@TshegoMoagi_) February 14, 2022
