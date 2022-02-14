Hlophe's lawyer takes a jab at JSC in court bid to set aside misconduct findings





Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is challenging the JSC process that has resulted in the possibility of impeachment proceedings against him

The matter is being heard virtually in the Gauteng High Court and is set down for five days

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: www.judiciary.org.za

Counsel for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has argued that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) process that resulted in gross misconduct findings against him was legally flawed.

Advocate Thabani Masuku says the JSC did not follow the law correctly when it endorsed the findings of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, which found Hlophe guilty of misconduct for trying to sway two justices of the Constitutional Court to rule in favour of Jacob Zuma back in 2008.

In August last year, the JSC voted that Hlophe should face impeachment proceedings which could also result in his suspension.

RELATED: Hlophe's fate now in hands of National Assembly after JSC pushes for impeachment

Hlophe is challenging the gross misconduct finding in the Gauteng High Court this week.

His lawyer, Masuku, has argued that some of the judges within JSC, including Judge Boissie Mbha of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), did not have the proper standing to be part of the decision-making process that put him on the chopping block.

"Masuku was saying that he [Mbha] had no constitutional merit to be part of those discussions, saying that there were grounds that should have precluded him from those deliberations", reports Eyewitness News' Theto Mahlakoana.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is being represented by Advocate Thabani Masuku who has been... making a case for how that JSC sitting that makes the determination to consider a report by the tribunal that had found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct... was flawed. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News