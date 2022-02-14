South Africa (most of it) is so wet right now. Here’s why…
RELATED: 2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
Most summer rainfall regions in South Africa are experiencing wetter than normal conditions.
The country is experiencing a “La Niña” climatological event, which typically entails more frequent and heavier rainfall in southern Africa.
Last year was the fifth warmest year on record, despite La Niña, which is associated with cooler than normal weather, according to University of Cape Town climatologist Dr Peter Johnston.
RELATED: 2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
John Maytham interviewed Sarah Roffe, a climatologist at the University of the Free State (scroll up to listen).
Roffe is an expert in human-caused climate change in southern Africa and its impact on rainfall and extreme weather events.
It was only a weak La Niña, but we’ve seen quite high rainfall… definitely higher than normal rainfall but it hasn’t been extremely excessive…Sarah Roffe, climatologist - University of the Free State
One can predict up to roughly six months [behaviour of La Niña event] … The winter rainfall area is impacted more strongly by the… ‘Southern Annular Mode’…Sarah Roffe, climatologist - University of the Free State
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sima/sima1906/sima190600093/125659359-farmer-inspect-young-green-corn-plants-in-mud-and-water-damaged-field-after-flood-agriculture-in-spr.jpg
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers
Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman Peter Sutton, mayoral committee member for Finance at City of Tshwane.Read More
Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Chandrey Hector from the UIF and Klaus Arnhard, the founder of UIF Hero.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President'
John Maytham interviews Ofentse Mboweni, communications officer for the Grow Great Campaign.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.Read More
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.Read More
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational'
The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating couple.Read More
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains…
John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers.Read More
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa
Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke.Read More