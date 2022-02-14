South Africa (most of it) is so wet right now. Here’s why…





RELATED: 2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina

Most summer rainfall regions in South Africa are experiencing wetter than normal conditions.

The country is experiencing a “La Niña” climatological event, which typically entails more frequent and heavier rainfall in southern Africa.

Last year was the fifth warmest year on record, despite La Niña, which is associated with cooler than normal weather, according to University of Cape Town climatologist Dr Peter Johnston.

John Maytham interviewed Sarah Roffe, a climatologist at the University of the Free State (scroll up to listen).

Roffe is an expert in human-caused climate change in southern Africa and its impact on rainfall and extreme weather events.

It was only a weak La Niña, but we’ve seen quite high rainfall… definitely higher than normal rainfall but it hasn’t been extremely excessive… Sarah Roffe, climatologist - University of the Free State