SA's agri sector at risk as state-run animal vaccine producer faces deep trouble
- A shortage of vital animal vaccines could spell disaster for South Africa's agricultural sector
- Current affairs show Carte Blanche has raised the alarm on how the country's state-run vaccine provider is struggling to meet demand
South Africa’s primary animal vaccination plant is battling to meet demand due to ongoing production issues, according to a recent Carte Blanche investigation.
The once-world-leading Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) is unable to produce vital animal vaccines and the agricultural sector fears that this could lead to the spread of deadly animal diseases.
With unseasonal rains among many concerning factors, experts have warned that a disease outbreak that could cripple South Africa's livestock industry.
Carte Blanche producer Anina Peens says the state-run OBP is the sole provider of certain vital vaccines for livestock such as horses, sheep, and cattle.
It holds the intellectual property (IP) rights for many vaccines, such as the vaccine against African horse sickness (AHS), a severe equine disease.
OBP has been struggling to keep up due to the aging infrastructure at its production plant.
The facility was given a R500 million cash injection for upgrades in 2014, however, Peens says "it doesn't seem that these upgrades were done".
"The entire agricultural sector is at risk", she tells CapeTalk.
Peen says private sector laboratories would be able to pick up the slack if they were granted emergency use licenses to produce the vaccines.
She says the Department of Agriculture has not been forthcoming, and OBP has failed to convince industry players that it can deliver on its mandate.
If you have maybe 15 or 20 cattle and that is your bread and butter, a disease like this that is likely to break out in the rainy season... can take the whole herd out and that has an economic ripple effect.Anina Peens, Producer - Carte Blanche
It has been coming for a while according to some farmers... some people say it's been coming for 10 years, but mostly for the last two years people have been complaining, especially the equine industry; the horse industry.Anina Peens, Producer - Carte Blanche
Onderstepoort Biological Products is the only institution in Africa actually that has the right to produce a certain of these vital vaccines such as the African Horse Sickness vaccine.Anina Peens, Producer - Carte Blanche
They have been battling to produce, they said so themselves. They had a breakdown in production because of aging infrastructure.Anina Peens, Producer - Carte Blanche
People aren't always aware that farmers and the agricultural sector have to fight every year to get our food on the table. There's an average of about 20 different vaccines that have to be administered on an annual basis and these vaccines are not always available.Anina Peens, Producer - Carte Blanche
