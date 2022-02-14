'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'
The South African government is turning a blind eye to the shutting down of oil refineries in the country, warns retail analyst Syd Vianello.
BP and Shell will shut down operations at their SAPREF oil refinery by the end of next month.
The refinery is the biggest in South Africa, accounting for more than a third of the country’s refining capability.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vianello (scroll up to listen).
The biggest risk is… the procurement of refined fuel… Whereas we would’ve received crude in large quantities… We now are going to have to rely on receiving refined fuel…Syd Vianello, retail analyst
It obviously creates a supply risk… We lose the ability to refine… It’s a serious issue… We could run the risk of not being able to procure it…Syd Vianello, retail analyst
Shell’s primary plan is to produce both refined fuel and chemicals in the same plant… The profitability of chemicals is far greater than refined fuel… Do we run the long-term risk that we are totally reliant on foreign supplies of refined fuel?Syd Vianello, retail analyst
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_13042555_the-silhouette-of-oil-refinery-worker-at-sunset.html?vti=o2kklgg9t211qv1loh-1-39
