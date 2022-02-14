Lufthansa introduces direct flights from Germany to Kruger National Park
German tourists will be able to fly directly(ish) to Kruger National Park from November.
Lufthansa’s new airline Eurowings Discover will fly from Frankfurt to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport – with a short stopover in Windhoek - three times a week.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa at Lufthansa German Airlines (scroll up to listen).
Eurowings Discover is the first intercontinental airline ever to fly directly to Kruger…Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa - Lufthansa
We will continue to do so [fly to Johannesburg and Cape Town] … This is just an addition… Eurowings Discover… focusses on leisure passengers…Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa - Lufthansa
Kruger National Park becomes our seventh destination in Africa…Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa - Lufthansa
We see in our booking numbers that people want to travel… We’re confident these new flights will be commercially successful… In 2022, we’re almost at the capacity of 2019… into Cape Town… There’s room for more growth…Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa - Lufthansa
