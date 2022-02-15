It can't be that we fear what we raise - councillor on death of Bonteheuwel teen
- A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in Bonteheuwel on Saturday night
- Ward councillor Angus McKenzie is appealing to residents and parents to identify those involved in recent 'stone throwing' in the area
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says gang turf wars are behind the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in the area at the weekend.
The teenager was gunned down on Saturday night following a 'stone throwing' incident between rival gangs.
He says gangs are recruiting children as young as 8 to 'protect turf' by pelting rivals with stones.
There's a belief that these youngsters who are throwing stones are operating for gangsters.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
We know that the older gangsters are recruiting these youngsters.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
[They're saying] 'Go and throw stones at that gang...and we will give you XYZ and you'll get your Chappie and you'll be a number'.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
McKenzie says the stone-throwing began several weeks ago, but as yet no one has been willing to come forward to identify those involved.
We've not had one single parent come forward and say, it's this child, he lives at this house.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
It cannot be that we fear what we raise. There's something fundamentally wrong if we fear children who grew up around us.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
We must never, ever think there are more gangsters than good people in our communities.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
As yet, no one has been arrested in connection with the murder on Saturday night.
RELATED'If the Cape Flats doesn't rob you of your dreams, it takes your smile or life'
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers
Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman Peter Sutton, mayoral committee member for Finance at City of Tshwane.Read More
Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Chandrey Hector from the UIF and Klaus Arnhard, the founder of UIF Hero.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More