It can't be that we fear what we raise - councillor on death of Bonteheuwel teen





- A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in Bonteheuwel on Saturday night

- Ward councillor Angus McKenzie is appealing to residents and parents to identify those involved in recent 'stone throwing' in the area

Bonteheuwel residents gathered along Jakes Gerwel Drive to protest against gangsterism in the area. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says gang turf wars are behind the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in the area at the weekend.

The teenager was gunned down on Saturday night following a 'stone throwing' incident between rival gangs.

He says gangs are recruiting children as young as 8 to 'protect turf' by pelting rivals with stones.

There's a belief that these youngsters who are throwing stones are operating for gangsters. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

We know that the older gangsters are recruiting these youngsters. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

[They're saying] 'Go and throw stones at that gang...and we will give you XYZ and you'll get your Chappie and you'll be a number'. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

McKenzie says the stone-throwing began several weeks ago, but as yet no one has been willing to come forward to identify those involved.

We've not had one single parent come forward and say, it's this child, he lives at this house. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

It cannot be that we fear what we raise. There's something fundamentally wrong if we fear children who grew up around us. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

We must never, ever think there are more gangsters than good people in our communities. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

As yet, no one has been arrested in connection with the murder on Saturday night.

