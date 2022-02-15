Opposition parties tear into Ramaphosa's Sona speech, DA wants Cabinet sacked





Opposition MPs have been debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona speech

The DA has tabled a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa's entire Cabinet

The EFF claims that the country has deteriorated under Ramaphosa

Meanwhile, the Good Party says there's still room for optimism in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the City Hall in Cape Town on 10 February 2022. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

Members of Parliament (MPs) have been picking apart President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) in the Cape Town City Hall this week.

Ramaphos delivered his Sona last Thursday, highlighting the country's top priorities.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is tabling a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa's entire Cabinet.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone claims that Ramaphosa has failed to rein in underperforming ministers and members of the ANC's so-called RET faction.

According to Mazzone, members of the RET faction have been using the Sona debate to undermine Ramaphosa's Sona speech and "back-peddle" on some of his commitments.

We're tabling a motion of no confidence in the Cabinet and the President actually doesn't form part of the Cabinet... he gets a get-out-of-jail-free card for this particular motion. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

The RET faction and the Ramaphosa faction are so stronger than the ANC that they are ripping each other apart and in the process, they are ripping the country apart. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claims that the country has deteriorated under Ramaphosa's leadership.

EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe says Ramaphosa has failed a government leader. Maotwe says he has shown that he doesn't have confidence in his own Cabinet and administration to create jobs and improve service delivery.

The President says he can't offer us anything, so he must just do the honourable thing and leave. Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

We are having a government that works in the interest of the private sector and not in the interest of the majority of our people. He [Ramaphosa] is not leading us. He is the leader of the private sector. He must just go back to the private sector and continue being a businessman. Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

Meanwhile, the Good Party's Brett Herron says he remains slightly optimistic about rebuilding South Africa's economy.

We are steadily eroding hope but I don't think we are at the point where it is hopeless. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party