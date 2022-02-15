Covid deaths in SA 3 times higher than official government figure claims SAMRC
- Latest figures from the health department put the number of Covid deaths in South Africa at just under 100 000
- The SAMRC says it believes the actual number is likely to be triple that, closer to 300 000
According to official figures from the Department of Health 97 250 people in South Africa have died from Coronvirus since the first case was discovered here in 2020.
But the SA Medical Research Council says the true number is closer to three times that, approximately 300 000.
Prof Debbie Bradshaw, from the SAMRC's Burden of Disease Research Unit explains why there is a discrepancy between those two figures.
Click above to listen to the full interview:
The department of health has a system of collecting data daily from all the provinces of all the Covid deaths that occur in their facilities.Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
The number of excess deaths that we are tracking is almost three times that number.Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
She says while provincial health department heads try to include deaths that occur in private facilities and in the community, they may not be recording the true numbers.
But that process of reporting the confirmed Covid deaths is a little bit cumbersome and we think perhaps they are missing some.Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
Bradshaw says officials in Mpumalanga have recently revised some of their Covid figures after carrying out a check on their previous records.
They've increased the numbers they are reporting.Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
RELATED: Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147173494_creative-artwork-miniature-wooden-coffin-on-a-table-with-dark-background-victims-of-coronavirus-or-l.html
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers
Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman Peter Sutton, mayoral committee member for Finance at City of Tshwane.Read More
Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Chandrey Hector from the UIF and Klaus Arnhard, the founder of UIF Hero.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More