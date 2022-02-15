Covid deaths in SA 3 times higher than official government figure claims SAMRC





- Latest figures from the health department put the number of Covid deaths in South Africa at just under 100 000

- The SAMRC says it believes the actual number is likely to be triple that, closer to 300 000

According to official figures from the Department of Health 97 250 people in South Africa have died from Coronvirus since the first case was discovered here in 2020.

But the SA Medical Research Council says the true number is closer to three times that, approximately 300 000.

Prof Debbie Bradshaw, from the SAMRC's Burden of Disease Research Unit explains why there is a discrepancy between those two figures.

The department of health has a system of collecting data daily from all the provinces of all the Covid deaths that occur in their facilities. Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

The number of excess deaths that we are tracking is almost three times that number. Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

She says while provincial health department heads try to include deaths that occur in private facilities and in the community, they may not be recording the true numbers.

But that process of reporting the confirmed Covid deaths is a little bit cumbersome and we think perhaps they are missing some. Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

Bradshaw says officials in Mpumalanga have recently revised some of their Covid figures after carrying out a check on their previous records.

They've increased the numbers they are reporting. Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

