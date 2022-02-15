Four-story high 'rogue wave' breaks records off Canadian coast





A so-called 'rogue wave' recorded off the Canadian coast in 2020 has been confirmed as the most extreme in history.

A freak wave lifted a single buoy close to 18 meters off the coast of British Columbia in November 2020.

Events like this are believed to only happen once every 1 300 years.

It's not the highest wave ever recorded, but the highest wave compared to other waves around it. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Scientists define a rogue wave as any wave more than twice the height of the waves around it.

It was 17.6 meters high, so roughly speaking, the size of a four-story building. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

A recent study predicts that due to climate change, we're likely to experience more frequent rouge waves in the future.

They're suggesting that this wave won't necessarily hold the record for long. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Watch: Most Extreme Rogue Wave Ever



Scientists just submitted a study that confirms a giant “rogue wave” that formed off British Columbia in November, 2020, the most extreme in recorded history.



via @WeatherChannel pic.twitter.com/7JCkR5yCUe — Water Mark 🚰 (@OtayMark) February 15, 2022

