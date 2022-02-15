Remote working visa a great opportunity for Cape Town to cash in on - James Vos
- The City of Cape Town has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's remote work visa commitment
- The City's James Vos first proposed the remote work model as a major economic opportunity for Cape Town a year ago
- Over 20 countries around the world have already adopted a special visa for remote workers or ‘digital nomads’
The City of Cape Town says it's ready to capitalise on the introduction of a remote working visa which will boost the local tourism economy.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the national government will be looking into implementing a remote work visa during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week.
The City's mayco member for economic growth, James Vos, says Ramaphosa’s announcement is very welcome.
Vos has been lobbying for the introduction of a remote working visa for the past 12 months.
RELATED: Cape Town - a top city for remote working - proposes new visa for digital nomads
He maintains that the special visa would help attract more international visitors, particularly ‘digital nomads’ who can work virtually from anywhere in the world.
We know that each one of these working tourists tends to spend up to R50,000 during their stay which has the potential to add up to a significant benefit for the economy.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
According to Vos, Cape Town remains top of mind for this category of travelers who mix up the way they live, work and play.
He says over 20 countries have already adopted the remote work visa model, a trend with the potential to add up to a significant boon for South Africa's economy.
RELATED: South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt
Vos says the visa can be implemented by simply amending Section 11 of the Immigration Act.
He says this can be authorised by a Ministerial Directive while applying regulations already in place and governing visitors’ visa applications.
Vos says he'll be reaching out to the Home Affairs Department in the coming days with suggestions for the next steps.
Under our proposal, the national government would simply have to make an amendment to Section 11 of the Immigration Act, which relates to an extension of visas beyond 90 days for specific activities.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
Remote workers tend to stay behind [more than] three months in a location.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
Cape Town is an ideal destination for digital nomads from across the country and the world who are looking to blend aspects of tourism and work into their day-to-day and Cape Town's tourism industry is ready to innovate for it.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
It's really a no-brainer. For us, it will really support our tourism economy.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149538815_tall-buildings-and-architecture-in-the-cape-town-city-center-south-africa-.html?vti=lpd32ygj1luybon2nw-1-3
