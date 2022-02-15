Middleclass Johannesburg is migrating 'to small coastal towns or Cape Town'
Service delivery in Johannesburg is poor and roads are potholed even in wealthy suburbs
Property values in some areas have fallen so far that bonded property holders are simply abandoning their houses
There is much migration of middleclass Johannesburg, some overseas but many to Cape Town and its surrounds, where service delivery is better
Anecdotes abound of a middleclass exodus from Johannesburg to coastal areas, particularly to Cape Town and its picturesque surrounds.
The trend was established prior to the pandemic but has rapidly accelerated since.
The perception is that Johannesburg is deteriorating while Cape Town is well-managed and offers an unmatched quality of life, compared to the rest of South Africa.
There are many abandoned houses across Johannesburg’s wealthy northern suburbs, according to 36One Asset Management founder Cy Jacobs.
He tells of foreclosure notices everywhere and overgrown foliage, possibly because values dropped so much, owners simply absconded.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Jacobs (scroll up to listen).
Services are almost non-existent and there are potholes the size of small dams across many of the Sandton suburban roads… ongoing water issues…Cy Jacobs, founder - 36One Asset Management
… property values have dropped by about 25% in the areas… close to Sandton City. Morningside, Sandown, Bryanston – middleclass homes of between R5 million and R10 million… People are bonded… It’s better to leave your house than try to sell it…Cy Jacobs, founder - 36One Asset Management
Vagrants cut the fences and move in… Banks are often slow…Cy Jacobs, founder - 36One Asset Management
There’s a combination of emigration and semigration… to small coastal towns or Cape Town where service work a lot better…Cy Jacobs, founder - 36One Asset Management
Sandown, centre of Sandton, previously wealthy Northern Suburb, now with many abandoned houses, foreclosure notices and overgrown foliage, guessing banks problems as values dropped so much so better to abscond. JHB problem pic.twitter.com/xzEskaPWXJ— Cy Jacobs (@Cy36ONE) January 23, 2022
