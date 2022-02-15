Middleclass Johannesburg is migrating 'to small coastal towns or Cape Town'





Service delivery in Johannesburg is poor and roads are potholed even in wealthy suburbs

Property values in some areas have fallen so far that bonded property holders are simply abandoning their houses

There is much migration of middleclass Johannesburg, some overseas but many to Cape Town and its surrounds, where service delivery is better

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

RELATED: 'Joburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town'

Anecdotes abound of a middleclass exodus from Johannesburg to coastal areas, particularly to Cape Town and its picturesque surrounds.

The trend was established prior to the pandemic but has rapidly accelerated since.

The perception is that Johannesburg is deteriorating while Cape Town is well-managed and offers an unmatched quality of life, compared to the rest of South Africa.

There are many abandoned houses across Johannesburg’s wealthy northern suburbs, according to 36One Asset Management founder Cy Jacobs.

He tells of foreclosure notices everywhere and overgrown foliage, possibly because values dropped so much, owners simply absconded.

Cape Town, South Africa. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

RELATED: Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding

Lester Kiewit interviewed Jacobs (scroll up to listen).

Services are almost non-existent and there are potholes the size of small dams across many of the Sandton suburban roads… ongoing water issues… Cy Jacobs, founder - 36One Asset Management

… property values have dropped by about 25% in the areas… close to Sandton City. Morningside, Sandown, Bryanston – middleclass homes of between R5 million and R10 million… People are bonded… It’s better to leave your house than try to sell it… Cy Jacobs, founder - 36One Asset Management

Vagrants cut the fences and move in… Banks are often slow… Cy Jacobs, founder - 36One Asset Management

There’s a combination of emigration and semigration… to small coastal towns or Cape Town where service work a lot better… Cy Jacobs, founder - 36One Asset Management