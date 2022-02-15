Most of us have abandonment wounds, that's why it worked - Tindler Swindler scam





- Romance scams soared 80% last year with $500 million stolen according to the US Federal Trade Commision

- The smash hit Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler is about a man who lied about his lifestyle and wealth to lure women into giving him money

Image: © bigtunaonline/123rf.com

Love fraud like the type seen in the hit Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler rose by 80% in the US last year according to the Federal Trade Commission.

It's reporting $500 million stolen by love rats targetting the lonely and vulnerable and says people aged 18-29 were those most likely to send money to someone they met online.

The Tinder Swindler tells the story of several women scammed by fraudster Simon Lievev who lied about his lifestyle and wealth to lure them into giving him money.

"The Tinder Swindler was a very calculated scam and it worked because most of us have abandonment wounds."

Vangile Makwakwa is a financial expert at Wealthy Money and joined Lester Kiewit to talk about the psychology of getting duped by love fraudsters like Simon Lievev.

When you fall in love, the natural thing is to want the people you love to feel safe. Vangile Makwakwa, Financial expert - Wealthy Money

What the Tinder Swindler did was threaten to remove that love. Vangile Makwakwa, Financial expert - Wealthy Money

Makwakwa says one of the main reasons Simon Lievev was so effective was that he created a sense of urgency for his victims.

So you're basically drawn into the whirlwind. It creates a situation where you feel bad, because you don't want to ditch someone in their time of need. Vangile Makwakwa, Financial expert - Wealthy Money

Makwakwa shares some of her tips if you're someone who finds it hard to say no to requests for cash:

The first thing is to deescalate the situation. Really question and don't be drawn into the feeling of urgency. Vangile Makwakwa, Financial expert - Wealthy Money

She says if you are able to assist, make sure you set a boundary around how much you are prepared to give.

Ask yourself how much you can afford to give financially. Set aside an amount and when that runs dry you can say honestly, that's run dry. Vangile Makwakwa, Financial expert - Wealthy Money

