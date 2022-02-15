'There's reason to mourn' - Artist Qondiswa James talks Sona protest performance
- Qondiswa James says her provoking art activism creates new meaning with each performance piece
- James is the performance artist behind the eerie shadowy figure that appeared in the CBD ahead of Sona last week
Award-winning performance artist and activist Qondiswa James caused a stir outside the Cape Town City Hall last week ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona).
She wore a long black dress with a black veil and stood silently on a wooden platform, staging her protest performance.
James was later removed by the police.
Onlookers were captivated by her haunting shadowy figure which stood in stark contrast to the pomp and pageantry of the Sona proceedings around them.
To show that juxtaposition that right next to us there are these people who are performing in this spectacle of opulence as if something has been achieved... when actually what is happening is that we are between a state of liberation and freedom. We have been liberated technically but we are unfree.Qondiswa James, performance artist
Postponed to try and return with Qondiswa James herself . And respond to the performance piece ...#qondiswajames #performance #perfomanceart #art #ArtistOnTwitter #artworkเอนจีน pic.twitter.com/1A56Rt0Q5n— Senzeni Mthwakazi Marasela (@ArtistSenzeni) February 14, 2022
James, who is a firm believer that her body is political, says she has been exploring the concept of living statues and the transient memorial.
She also appeared as a dark veiled figure on UCT's upper campus earlier this month which she described as "a haunting shadow in mourning, to remember how much more there is still left to do".
RELATED: Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue
James says wants people to discover their own meaning and message from the moving images she creates.
"Yes, it comes from somewhere but the meaning has gone beyond what I may or may not have intended, in fact for me it is revealing itself even now", she tells CapeTalk.
It seems to me, there's reason to mourn at least.Qondiswa James, performance artist
Sona keeps happening, the same kinds of performances keep happening where the ministry and the presidency congratulate themselves on things they haven't done and make promises on things that they will not do.Qondiswa James, performance artist
I'm interested in this idea of the transient memorial... we've got all of these statues... which have been around forever but what happens it's a body that's moving slowly?Qondiswa James, performance artist
Source : https://twitter.com/ArtistSenzeni/status/1493307643854737410
More from Lifestyle
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife.Read More
University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study
Pippa Hudson speaks to Heidi Sulcas of The Learner’s Journey.Read More
You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie
Refilwe Moloto interviews Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton.Read More
'I lost my son to suicide. I wish they had warned us when he came off the meds'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to author Glynis Horning.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.Read More
'Scientific journals must stop promoting breastmilk substitutes' - UWC academics
John Maytham speaks to Catherine Pereira-Kotze, PhD candidate in Public Health and former lecturer at UWC.Read More