'There's reason to mourn' - Artist Qondiswa James talks Sona protest performance





Qondiswa James says her provoking art activism creates new meaning with each performance piece

James is the performance artist behind the eerie shadowy figure that appeared in the CBD ahead of Sona last week

Image screengrab: @ArtistSenzeni/Twitter

Award-winning performance artist and activist Qondiswa James caused a stir outside the Cape Town City Hall last week ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

She wore a long black dress with a black veil and stood silently on a wooden platform, staging her protest performance.

James was later removed by the police.

Onlookers were captivated by her haunting shadowy figure which stood in stark contrast to the pomp and pageantry of the Sona proceedings around them.

To show that juxtaposition that right next to us there are these people who are performing in this spectacle of opulence as if something has been achieved... when actually what is happening is that we are between a state of liberation and freedom. We have been liberated technically but we are unfree. Qondiswa James, performance artist

James, who is a firm believer that her body is political, says she has been exploring the concept of living statues and the transient memorial.

She also appeared as a dark veiled figure on UCT's upper campus earlier this month which she described as "a haunting shadow in mourning, to remember how much more there is still left to do".

James says wants people to discover their own meaning and message from the moving images she creates.

"Yes, it comes from somewhere but the meaning has gone beyond what I may or may not have intended, in fact for me it is revealing itself even now", she tells CapeTalk.

It seems to me, there's reason to mourn at least. Qondiswa James, performance artist

Sona keeps happening, the same kinds of performances keep happening where the ministry and the presidency congratulate themselves on things they haven't done and make promises on things that they will not do. Qondiswa James, performance artist