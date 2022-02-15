Oil prices skyrocket to 7-year high – markets fear imminent war in Ukraine
Brent crude shot up 2.2% on Monday to $96.48 a barrel – the highest in more than seven years.
Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer and if it invades Ukraine the oil price is likely to spike beyond $100.
RELATED: Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy
“Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack,” warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.
Russia produces 11.2 million barrels of oil per day – even a mild, short-lived disruption of that flow will see probably see prices skyrocketing far above $100.
For more detail read: “Oil hits 7-year highs as market fears Russian attack on Ukraine imminent” – Reuters
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120686366_stop-the-brothers-hit-two-male-hands-fighting-colored-in-russian-federation-and-ukraine-flags-isolat.html?vti=md0hiclzwht59awg0h-1-8
More from Business
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.
A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise
Data has almost become like a basic human right. Soon South Africans won’t have to worry about it.Read More
City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays!
Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
More from World
Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Seychelles Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis.Read More
Prince Andrew pays off sexual assault victim: 'Money talks, doesn’t it?'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.Read More
'Zero Covid' Hong Kong is rapidly losing its grip
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Four-story high 'rogue wave' breaks records off Canadian coast
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Brit singer James Blunt offers his music to drive away anti-vaxxers in NZ
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
NZ Parly plays Barry Manilow hits to drive away vaccine mandate protesters
Jacinda Ardern's support's waning a bit over the handling of Covid- Amy MacIver interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonaldRead More
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world
Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.Read More
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga
"Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday.Read More