Oil prices skyrocket to 7-year high – markets fear imminent war in Ukraine





Brent crude shot up 2.2% on Monday to $96.48 a barrel – the highest in more than seven years.

Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer and if it invades Ukraine the oil price is likely to spike beyond $100.

© melnyk58/123rf.com

“Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack,” warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

Russia produces 11.2 million barrels of oil per day – even a mild, short-lived disruption of that flow will see probably see prices skyrocketing far above $100.

For more detail read: “Oil hits 7-year highs as market fears Russian attack on Ukraine imminent” – Reuters