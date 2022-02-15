Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks?
- SA rugby has a R65.5 million cap on what its franchises can pay for an entire squad
- Under his Toulon contract Eben Etzebeth has been receiving a R20 million pay cheque
Eben Etzebeth confirmed on Sunday he will leave Top 14 rugby club Toulon to return home to South Africa at the end of the season.
The Springbok lock is rumoured to be in the final stages of agreeing to a contract with the Sharks.
Under his contract with Toulon, Etzebeth has enjoyed a R18 million pay cheque, putting him among the top-earning rugby players in the world.
He and fellow South Africans Handre Pollard and Cheslin Kolbe are in the top five of the highest earners in the game.
But it's unlikely Etzebeth will be able to command such a high pay packet if he returns to South Africa.
SA rugby has a cap on what its franchises can pay for an entire squad. In 2022, the franchises in the United Rugby Championship (URC) can spend R65.5 million on 50 players.
Heinz Schenk sports journalist at Sports24 admits the salary negotiation might be a stumbling block.
I don't think Eben is coming back to South Africa with any expectation of receiving the same time of remuneration that he's been receiving in France.Heinz Schenk, Sports journalist - Sports24
There's nothing preventing the Sharks from paying him R20 million again, but then they only have R45 million left to contract the 49 other players.Heinz Schenk, Sports journalist - Sports24
World's highest paid players (according to Ruck.co.uk report):
1 Handre Pollard (R20 million, Montpellier)
1 Charles Piutau (R20 million, Bristol Bears)
3 Eben Etzebeth (R18 million, Toulon)
4 Cheslin Kolbe (R17 million, Toulon)
4 Finn Russell (R17 million, Racing 92)
6 Maro Itoje (R16 million, Saracens)
7 Beauden Barrett (R15.7 million, Suntory Sungoliath)
7 Virimi Vakatawa (R15.7-million, Racing 92)
