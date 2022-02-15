Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom. 16 February 2022 4:11 PM
View all Local
City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays! Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor. 16 February 2022 12:48 PM
Premier Alan Winde gives us the highlights of his plans for the Western Cape Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Winde about the focus of the State of the Province Address delivered in Velddrif on Tuesday. 16 February 2022 7:22 AM
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit? Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel. 15 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact. A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved. 16 February 2022 7:15 PM
10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise Data has almost become like a basic human right. Soon South Africans won’t have to worry about it. 16 February 2022 4:08 PM
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to t... 16 February 2022 6:17 AM
View all Business
'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife. 16 February 2022 11:36 AM
University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study Pippa Hudson speaks to Heidi Sulcas of The Learner’s Journey. 16 February 2022 11:34 AM
You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie Refilwe Moloto interviews Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton. 16 February 2022 10:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational' The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating coupl... 13 February 2022 1:12 PM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk winning round and that of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 2:51 PM
View all Entertainment
Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Seychelles Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis. 16 February 2022 4:45 PM
Prince Andrew pays off sexual assault victim: 'Money talks, doesn’t it?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 February 2022 9:15 AM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President' John Maytham interviews Ofentse Mboweni, communications officer for the Grow Great Campaign. 15 February 2022 4:09 PM
View all Opinion
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks?

15 February 2022 1:17 PM
Rugby
Sharks
SA Rugby
Eben Etzbeth

Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars.

- SA rugby has a R65.5 million cap on what its franchises can pay for an entire squad

- Under his Toulon contract Eben Etzebeth has been receiving a R20 million pay cheque

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com
Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

Eben Etzebeth confirmed on Sunday he will leave Top 14 rugby club Toulon to return home to South Africa at the end of the season.

The Springbok lock is rumoured to be in the final stages of agreeing to a contract with the Sharks.

Under his contract with Toulon, Etzebeth has enjoyed a R18 million pay cheque, putting him among the top-earning rugby players in the world.

He and fellow South Africans Handre Pollard and Cheslin Kolbe are in the top five of the highest earners in the game.

But it's unlikely Etzebeth will be able to command such a high pay packet if he returns to South Africa.

SA rugby has a cap on what its franchises can pay for an entire squad. In 2022, the franchises in the United Rugby Championship (URC) can spend R65.5 million on 50 players.

Heinz Schenk sports journalist at Sports24 admits the salary negotiation might be a stumbling block.

I don't think Eben is coming back to South Africa with any expectation of receiving the same time of remuneration that he's been receiving in France.

Heinz Schenk, Sports journalist - Sports24

There's nothing preventing the Sharks from paying him R20 million again, but then they only have R45 million left to contract the 49 other players.

Heinz Schenk, Sports journalist - Sports24

Click above to listen to the full conversation:

World's highest paid players (according to Ruck.co.uk report):

1 Handre Pollard (R20 million, Montpellier)

1 Charles Piutau (R20 million, Bristol Bears)

3 Eben Etzebeth (R18 million, Toulon)

4 Cheslin Kolbe (R17 million, Toulon)

4 Finn Russell (R17 million, Racing 92)

6 Maro Itoje (R16 million, Saracens)

7 Beauden Barrett (R15.7 million, Suntory Sungoliath)

7 Virimi Vakatawa (R15.7-million, Racing 92)

RELATED:Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa...




Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA