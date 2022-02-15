Jacques Pauw hands files with 'devastating evidence' to State Security Agency





Jacques Pauw has been in possession of the documents demanded by the SSA, with its knowledge, since 2014

The documents don’t reveal state secrets – but it does contain “devastating evidence” against Arthur Fraser, says Pauw

Fraser is suing Pauw for R35 million

Jacques Pauw has handed over copies of allegedly classified files to the State Security Agency (SSA).

Pauw used the documents in his book “The President's Keepers: Those Keeping Zuma in Power and out of Prison”.

The author says he handed over the documents under protest after the SSA threatened to sue him.

All I handed over are copies of documents, some of them have been in my possession since 2014… I’ve always made no secret of the fact that I’m in possession of state security agency documents… You can’t use intelligence legislation to hide behind a crime! Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"

These documents don’t reveal any state secrets! All it does is to tell us all the abuse, the theft and fraud that took place at the state security agency… Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"

After I published my book, Fraser sued me for R35 million… He said a company he had… went under as a result of my reporting… Four years and nothing happened… Then he wrote a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa… The next moment we get a letter… demanding the documents back… Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"