Mogoeng Mogoeng seems trapped in conspiracies after latest TV interview: analyst





Retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has raised more eyebrows following his eNCA interview on Monday night

Mogoeng sat down with broadcaster JJ Tabane for a wide-ranging interview on eNCA's Power to Truth

FILE: Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Eyewitness News

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has once again ruffled some feathers after sharing some of his personal opinions during a media interview.

Mogoeng appeared on eNCA's Power to Truth with JJ Tabane on Monday night where he commented on a number of issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine science, media ethics, freedom of expression, the judiciary and the four Chief Justice candidates.

RELATED: Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis

He raised questions about the origin of the coronavirus, spoke about his reservations around Covid-19 vaccines, and also criticised the media for having a narrow pool of commentators sharing their views.

"I think freedom of expression has gone out of the window", he told Tabane.

Legal analyst Advocate Modidima Mannya says Mogoeng's comments suggest that he is "trapped in conspiracies".

Mannya argues that the former Chief Justice should be allowed to speak publicly, however, his reasoning must be clear.

"The difficulty is less about whether he speaks and more about what he says", Mannya explains.

Two weeks ago, Mogoeng released an apology for pro-Israel comments that he made in June last year.

The Judicial Conduct Committee found that he contravened the code of conduct after several complaints were lodged against him.

RELATED: Mogoeng Mogoeng given 10 days to apologise for Israel comments

[ON AIR] Power to Truth host @JJTabane is in conversation with former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on COVID-19 and vaccines. Tune in now on #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/InidRiUX0Q — eNCA (@eNCA) February 14, 2022

Sometimes I find it difficult to follow the thinking or reasoning of the former Chief Justice. In some instances, he seems to be trapped in conspiracies. He speaks in such generalised terms that you don't even know what he's referring to. Advocate Modidima Mannya, legal advisor

He's also, in a way, a bit insulting... for instance, [on the selective use of analyst] he seems to undermine their intelligence that they will be called here to push a particular narrative. I find that a bit insulting. I have done so many interviews, nobody has ever told me which view to hold... I think it's a bit problematic, his thinking is a bit disturbing, I must say. Advocate Modidima Mannya, legal advisor

He talks about the "lies" about the coronavirus narrative... why would the World Health Organisation just decide to lie? Advocate Modidima Mannya, legal advisor