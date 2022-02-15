Mogoeng Mogoeng seems trapped in conspiracies after latest TV interview: analyst
- Retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has raised more eyebrows following his eNCA interview on Monday night
- Mogoeng sat down with broadcaster JJ Tabane for a wide-ranging interview on eNCA's Power to Truth
Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has once again ruffled some feathers after sharing some of his personal opinions during a media interview.
Mogoeng appeared on eNCA's Power to Truth with JJ Tabane on Monday night where he commented on a number of issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine science, media ethics, freedom of expression, the judiciary and the four Chief Justice candidates.
RELATED: Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis
He raised questions about the origin of the coronavirus, spoke about his reservations around Covid-19 vaccines, and also criticised the media for having a narrow pool of commentators sharing their views.
"I think freedom of expression has gone out of the window", he told Tabane.
Legal analyst Advocate Modidima Mannya says Mogoeng's comments suggest that he is "trapped in conspiracies".
Mannya argues that the former Chief Justice should be allowed to speak publicly, however, his reasoning must be clear.
"The difficulty is less about whether he speaks and more about what he says", Mannya explains.
Two weeks ago, Mogoeng released an apology for pro-Israel comments that he made in June last year.
The Judicial Conduct Committee found that he contravened the code of conduct after several complaints were lodged against him.
RELATED: Mogoeng Mogoeng given 10 days to apologise for Israel comments
[ON AIR] Power to Truth host @JJTabane is in conversation with former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on COVID-19 and vaccines. Tune in now on #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/InidRiUX0Q— eNCA (@eNCA) February 14, 2022
Sometimes I find it difficult to follow the thinking or reasoning of the former Chief Justice. In some instances, he seems to be trapped in conspiracies. He speaks in such generalised terms that you don't even know what he's referring to.Advocate Modidima Mannya, legal advisor
He's also, in a way, a bit insulting... for instance, [on the selective use of analyst] he seems to undermine their intelligence that they will be called here to push a particular narrative. I find that a bit insulting. I have done so many interviews, nobody has ever told me which view to hold... I think it's a bit problematic, his thinking is a bit disturbing, I must say.Advocate Modidima Mannya, legal advisor
He talks about the "lies" about the coronavirus narrative... why would the World Health Organisation just decide to lie?Advocate Modidima Mannya, legal advisor
Source : EWN
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers
Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman Peter Sutton, mayoral committee member for Finance at City of Tshwane.Read More
Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Chandrey Hector from the UIF and Klaus Arnhard, the founder of UIF Hero.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More