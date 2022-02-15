'Zero Covid' Hong Kong is rapidly losing its grip

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom. 16 February 2022 4:11 PM
View all Local
City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays! Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor. 16 February 2022 12:48 PM
Premier Alan Winde gives us the highlights of his plans for the Western Cape Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Winde about the focus of the State of the Province Address delivered in Velddrif on Tuesday. 16 February 2022 7:22 AM
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit? Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel. 15 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact. A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved. 16 February 2022 7:15 PM
10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise Data has almost become like a basic human right. Soon South Africans won’t have to worry about it. 16 February 2022 4:08 PM
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to t... 16 February 2022 6:17 AM
View all Business
'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife. 16 February 2022 11:36 AM
University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study Pippa Hudson speaks to Heidi Sulcas of The Learner’s Journey. 16 February 2022 11:34 AM
You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie Refilwe Moloto interviews Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton. 16 February 2022 10:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational' The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating coupl... 13 February 2022 1:12 PM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk winning round and that of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 2:51 PM
View all Entertainment
Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Seychelles Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis. 16 February 2022 4:45 PM
Prince Andrew pays off sexual assault victim: 'Money talks, doesn’t it?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 February 2022 9:15 AM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President' John Maytham interviews Ofentse Mboweni, communications officer for the Grow Great Campaign. 15 February 2022 4:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'Zero Covid' Hong Kong is rapidly losing its grip

15 February 2022 2:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
covid-19 in china
zero covid
Covid-19 in Hong Kong

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Hong Kong still targets zero cases of Covid-19 – but it will almost certainly not get there again.

Deep into January, cases were almost non-existent before gradually rising to about 100 at the start of February.

On Monday, the Chinese financial hub recorded 1448 new cases – the most cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hong Kong is still trying to curb outbreaks when they occur, and strict regulations apply.

It is one of the world’s most isolated cities right now.

Hong Kong, China © Iakov Kalinin/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

Hong Kong is a reminder that it hasn’t gone forever… It is overwhelmed by an onslaught of coronavirus infections… that swept through in the last fortnight…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

There are concerns… that it could hit 28 000 daily Covid cases… Hospitals are already at 90% capacity… Only 14% have had a booster… much less than the rest of China…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



15 February 2022 2:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
covid-19 in china
zero covid
Covid-19 in Hong Kong

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'

9 February 2022 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe?

3 February 2022 11:37 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

2 February 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

1 February 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions

28 January 2022 3:21 PM

Unions are slamming the CCMA, who this week ruled that it was fair for an employer to fire an employee who refused vaccination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination

27 January 2022 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts

24 January 2022 5:22 PM

John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Omicron causes fewer deaths and less severe disease – study

18 January 2022 4:31 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Mary-Ann Davies of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research (UCT).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister

17 January 2022 4:37 PM

John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves

14 January 2022 12:40 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

Business Politics Local

Premier Alan Winde gives us the highlights of his plans for the Western Cape

Politics

10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise

Business

EWN Highlights

Ukraine defies invasion threat, as NATO sees no Russian pullback

16 February 2022 8:33 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula denies ATM's request for secret ballot vote in Ramaphosa motion

16 February 2022 8:10 PM

SADAG wants public to rethink language around suicide

16 February 2022 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA