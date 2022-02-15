'Zero Covid' Hong Kong is rapidly losing its grip





Hong Kong still targets zero cases of Covid-19 – but it will almost certainly not get there again.

Deep into January, cases were almost non-existent before gradually rising to about 100 at the start of February.

On Monday, the Chinese financial hub recorded 1448 new cases – the most cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hong Kong is still trying to curb outbreaks when they occur, and strict regulations apply.

It is one of the world’s most isolated cities right now.

Hong Kong, China © Iakov Kalinin/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

Hong Kong is a reminder that it hasn’t gone forever… It is overwhelmed by an onslaught of coronavirus infections… that swept through in the last fortnight… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

There are concerns… that it could hit 28 000 daily Covid cases… Hospitals are already at 90% capacity… Only 14% have had a booster… much less than the rest of China… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent