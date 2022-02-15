Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
At one stage Sweets from Heaven were everywhere... but when last did you see a shop?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Singer Danny K (Daniel Koppel) has bought popular South African brand Sweets from Heaven.
The award-winning musician is the founder and CEO of KD Foods
This has served him well during the Covid-19 pandemic, Danny K tells Bruce Whitfield.
The past two years have been very tough for the music industry, so I'm lucky that I had this interest and this business... I'm in Dubai at the moment with Bell Foods... looking at some interesting things around food development...Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
He confirms that his KD Foods has had a relationship with Sweets from Heaven for the last four to five years, using some of its products.
I'm proud to say that now we are official owners of the trademark and the business, all these years later.Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
It's a fantastic brand that I think many South Africans have grown up loving, including myself.Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
He acknowledges that the Sweets from Heaven stores have been through a tough time.
However, the intention was never to run retail shops but to get the trademark on prepacked confectionary.
We may, one day, open the stores again but at the moment the strategy is our prepacked confectionary and the licensed application of the trademark.Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
Even thought the stores may have closed, I don't think it has tarnished the brand.Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
You will start seeing the brand alongside all the 'horsemen' out there like Maynards and Manhattan. We really think that it has legs, and legacy, to be the next big sweet brand in the country purely because it was such a part of our lives for so many years...Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
Listen to the interview with Danny K in the audio clip below:
Source : https://web.facebook.com/sweetsfromheavensa/photos/1374491122673933
More from Business
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.
A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise
Data has almost become like a basic human right. Soon South Africans won’t have to worry about it.Read More
City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays!
Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife.Read More
University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study
Pippa Hudson speaks to Heidi Sulcas of The Learner’s Journey.Read More
You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie
Refilwe Moloto interviews Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton.Read More
'I lost my son to suicide. I wish they had warned us when he came off the meds'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to author Glynis Horning.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
'Scientific journals must stop promoting breastmilk substitutes' - UWC academics
John Maytham speaks to Catherine Pereira-Kotze, PhD candidate in Public Health and former lecturer at UWC.Read More
'There's reason to mourn' - Artist Qondiswa James talks Sona protest performance
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to performance artist and activist Qondiswa James.Read More