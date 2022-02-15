Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom. 16 February 2022 4:11 PM
View all Local
City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays! Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor. 16 February 2022 12:48 PM
Premier Alan Winde gives us the highlights of his plans for the Western Cape Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Winde about the focus of the State of the Province Address delivered in Velddrif on Tuesday. 16 February 2022 7:22 AM
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit? Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel. 15 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact. A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved. 16 February 2022 7:15 PM
10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise Data has almost become like a basic human right. Soon South Africans won’t have to worry about it. 16 February 2022 4:08 PM
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to t... 16 February 2022 6:17 AM
View all Business
'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife. 16 February 2022 11:36 AM
University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study Pippa Hudson speaks to Heidi Sulcas of The Learner’s Journey. 16 February 2022 11:34 AM
You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie Refilwe Moloto interviews Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton. 16 February 2022 10:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational' The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating coupl... 13 February 2022 1:12 PM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk winning round and that of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 2:51 PM
View all Entertainment
Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Seychelles Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis. 16 February 2022 4:45 PM
Prince Andrew pays off sexual assault victim: 'Money talks, doesn’t it?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 February 2022 9:15 AM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President' John Maytham interviews Ofentse Mboweni, communications officer for the Grow Great Campaign. 15 February 2022 4:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?

15 February 2022 7:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.

Has the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) lost R1.8 billion because of questionable investments "involving consumer goods business Bounty Brands and politically connected dealmaker Lawrence Mulaudzi"?

And does the whole scheme involve disgraced former health minister and then-ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize?

Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journalist and author ('Gangster State' et al) Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his article published on Daily Maverick today.

On The Money Show, Myburgh provides the background to his UIF investigation, noting that the questionable deals were facilitated by the Fund's investment manager the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Myburgh alleges that Mkhize’s trust scored an upmarket property thanks to a R1.37-billion Public Investment Corporation (PIC) deal.

It turns out the Unemployment Insurance Fund, which supplied the funding, has lost a staggering R1.8-billion thanks to this transaction and an earlier deal featuring businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist and author of 'Gangster State'

The money lands with... Mulaudzi, who got this hefty R47 million fee from a PIC deal.. and finally a R6 million payment is made towards a property bought by the trust of former ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize...

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist and author of 'Gangster State'

Unfortunately it does involve funds from the UIF and one would hope that the PIC would invest the money prudently and it doesn't appear to have been the case...

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist and author of 'Gangster State'

Bounty Brands acquired the entities that in South Africa distribute things like Vans sneakers and Diesel clothing... a wide array of well-known brands, but if one peeks at the mechanics of the business, what has become evident through the UIF's own annual reports...

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist and author of 'Gangster State'

... is that the business wasn't that sound because the money the UIF invested in these entities that in turn bought shares in Bounty Brands, those investments are now impaired because it clearly not a healthy business...

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist and author of 'Gangster State'

He says the UIF's R1.8 billion investment in Bounty Brands now seems to be completely written off.

Listen to Myburgh explain the intricacies of the investigation below:




15 February 2022 7:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Business

'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'

16 February 2022 9:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'

16 February 2022 8:21 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.

16 February 2022 7:15 PM

A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding

16 February 2022 4:11 PM

The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise

16 February 2022 4:08 PM

Data has almost become like a basic human right. Soon South Africans won’t have to worry about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays!

16 February 2022 12:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line

16 February 2022 6:17 AM

Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven

15 February 2022 8:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'

16 February 2022 9:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding

16 February 2022 4:11 PM

The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers

16 February 2022 2:41 PM

Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman Peter Sutton, mayoral committee member for Finance at City of Tshwane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow

16 February 2022 2:05 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official

16 February 2022 12:40 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Chandrey Hector from the UIF and Klaus Arnhard, the founder of UIF Hero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line

16 February 2022 6:17 AM

Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President'

15 February 2022 4:09 PM

John Maytham interviews Ofentse Mboweni, communications officer for the Grow Great Campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mogoeng Mogoeng seems trapped in conspiracies after latest TV interview: analyst

15 February 2022 2:27 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal analyst Advocate Modidima Mannya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays!

16 February 2022 12:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde gives us the highlights of his plans for the Western Cape

16 February 2022 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Winde about the focus of the State of the Province Address delivered in Velddrif on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacques Pauw hands files with 'devastating evidence' to State Security Agency

15 February 2022 1:30 PM

Mandy Wiener interviewed Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those Keeping Zuma in Power and out of Prison".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opposition parties tear into Ramaphosa's Sona speech, DA wants Cabinet sacked

15 February 2022 9:46 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the DA's Natasha Mazzone, the EFF's Omphile Maotwe, and the Good Party's Brett Herron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hlophe's lawyer takes a jab at JSC in court bid to set aside misconduct findings

14 February 2022 2:42 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No groundswell of support for Zweli Mkhize in KZN' - Tshidi Madia, EWN

14 February 2022 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN senior political journalist Tshidi Madia about the rumours of a comeback for the former minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former ANC provincial leader outlines fight for Zweli Mkhize comeback

14 February 2022 8:27 AM

Former Moses Mabhida regional chair Alpha Shelembe on his support for Zweli Mkhize at the upcoming 55th ANC conference this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NZ Parly plays Barry Manilow hits to drive away vaccine mandate protesters

13 February 2022 10:39 AM

Jacinda Ardern's support's waning a bit over the handling of Covid- Amy MacIver interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

Business Politics Local

Premier Alan Winde gives us the highlights of his plans for the Western Cape

Politics

10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise

Business

EWN Highlights

Ukraine defies invasion threat, as NATO sees no Russian pullback

16 February 2022 8:33 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula denies ATM's request for secret ballot vote in Ramaphosa motion

16 February 2022 8:10 PM

SADAG wants public to rethink language around suicide

16 February 2022 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA