'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President'





Child support grants do not help pregnant women – for whom nutrition is vitally important

The first 1000 days after conception is the most consequential time in terms of the prevention of stunting

Grow Great Campaign recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, and a high-protein diet thereafter

Stunted children typically perform poorly in school

© wollwerth/123rf.com

Malnutrition should be the government’s “foremost, overriding priority”, says Grow Great Campaign’s Ofentse Mboweni.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address did not adequately address what should be his main concern: hunger.

Mboweni is lobbying for the introduction of a “food and nutrition grant” for pregnant women.

Research has shown that about 15% of children in South Africa regularly go to bed hungry while almost half of households run out of money for food during the month.

The Grow Great Campaign aims to achieve zero stunting in the country by 2030.

Stunting is a condition that arises from prolonged undernutrition, and it affects physical and brain development.

It’s usually identified by severe shortness in height for a child’s age.

About 27% of all children in South Africa younger than five is stunted.

John Maytham interviewed Mboweni (scroll up to listen).

The extension of the SRD is a welcome move, but we can go further… The child support grant… does not cover pregnancy… To prevent them from stunting… Ofentse Mboweni, Communications Officer - Grow Great Campaign

The first 1000 days, starting at conception… is when nutrients are put to best use… We recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months… From six months onwards, we recommend protein-rich diets, specifically eggs, because they are affordable… Stunting can be reversed… Ofentse Mboweni, Communications Officer - Grow Great Campaign

Eggs, beans… provide the necessary iron and protein… Ofentse Mboweni, Communications Officer - Grow Great Campaign