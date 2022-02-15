'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President'
-
Child support grants do not help pregnant women – for whom nutrition is vitally important
-
The first 1000 days after conception is the most consequential time in terms of the prevention of stunting
-
Grow Great Campaign recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, and a high-protein diet thereafter
-
Stunted children typically perform poorly in school
Malnutrition should be the government’s “foremost, overriding priority”, says Grow Great Campaign’s Ofentse Mboweni.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address did not adequately address what should be his main concern: hunger.
Mboweni is lobbying for the introduction of a “food and nutrition grant” for pregnant women.
Research has shown that about 15% of children in South Africa regularly go to bed hungry while almost half of households run out of money for food during the month.
The Grow Great Campaign aims to achieve zero stunting in the country by 2030.
Stunting is a condition that arises from prolonged undernutrition, and it affects physical and brain development.
It’s usually identified by severe shortness in height for a child’s age.
About 27% of all children in South Africa younger than five is stunted.
John Maytham interviewed Mboweni (scroll up to listen).
The extension of the SRD is a welcome move, but we can go further… The child support grant… does not cover pregnancy… To prevent them from stunting…Ofentse Mboweni, Communications Officer - Grow Great Campaign
The first 1000 days, starting at conception… is when nutrients are put to best use… We recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months… From six months onwards, we recommend protein-rich diets, specifically eggs, because they are affordable… Stunting can be reversed…Ofentse Mboweni, Communications Officer - Grow Great Campaign
Eggs, beans… provide the necessary iron and protein…Ofentse Mboweni, Communications Officer - Grow Great Campaign
Stunted children are more likely to perform poorly at school… trapping them in an intergenerational cycle of poverty…Ofentse Mboweni, Communications Officer - Grow Great Campaign
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38140060_torit-south-sudan-february-21-2013-unidentified-boys-play-in-the-town-of-torit-south-sudan.html
More from Business
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.
A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise
Data has almost become like a basic human right. Soon South Africans won’t have to worry about it.Read More
City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays!
Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.Read More
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.Read More
South Africa (most of it) is so wet right now. Here’s why…
John Maytham interviewed Sarah Roffe, a climatologist at the University of the Free State.Read More
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational'
The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating couple.Read More
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains…
John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers.Read More
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa
Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke.Read More
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers
Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman Peter Sutton, mayoral committee member for Finance at City of Tshwane.Read More
Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Chandrey Hector from the UIF and Klaus Arnhard, the founder of UIF Hero.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More