Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion
Angola has recovered looted assets worth more than R166 billion, according to Justice Minister Francisco Queiroz.
The assets were stashed in Britain, Switzerland, Singapore and Bermuda.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre (scroll up to listen).
Great news! … A lot of people expected more of the same… but President Joao Lourenco very quickly showed he was serious about his anti-corruption campaign…Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report
There may be some hope for South Africa…Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report
715 criminal prosecutions are expected…Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report
