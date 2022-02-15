Streaming issues? Report here
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion

15 February 2022 4:54 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Corruption
Africa
Angola
Leanne de Bassompierre
Refilwe Moloto
africa report
Joào Lourenço
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
corruption in Angola

Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.

Angola has recovered looted assets worth more than R166 billion, according to Justice Minister Francisco Queiroz.

The assets were stashed in Britain, Switzerland, Singapore and Bermuda.

Angola is getting serious about fighting corruption. © asphoto777/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre (scroll up to listen).

Great news! … A lot of people expected more of the same… but President Joao Lourenco very quickly showed he was serious about his anti-corruption campaign…

Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report

There may be some hope for South Africa…

Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report

715 criminal prosecutions are expected…

Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report



