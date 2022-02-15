'Scientific journals must stop promoting breastmilk substitutes' - UWC academics

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom. 16 February 2022 4:11 PM
View all Local
City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays! Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor. 16 February 2022 12:48 PM
Premier Alan Winde gives us the highlights of his plans for the Western Cape Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Winde about the focus of the State of the Province Address delivered in Velddrif on Tuesday. 16 February 2022 7:22 AM
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit? Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel. 15 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact. A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved. 16 February 2022 7:15 PM
10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise Data has almost become like a basic human right. Soon South Africans won’t have to worry about it. 16 February 2022 4:08 PM
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to t... 16 February 2022 6:17 AM
View all Business
'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife. 16 February 2022 11:36 AM
University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study Pippa Hudson speaks to Heidi Sulcas of The Learner’s Journey. 16 February 2022 11:34 AM
You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie Refilwe Moloto interviews Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton. 16 February 2022 10:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational' The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating coupl... 13 February 2022 1:12 PM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk winning round and that of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 2:51 PM
View all Entertainment
Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Seychelles Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis. 16 February 2022 4:45 PM
Prince Andrew pays off sexual assault victim: 'Money talks, doesn’t it?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 February 2022 9:15 AM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President' John Maytham interviews Ofentse Mboweni, communications officer for the Grow Great Campaign. 15 February 2022 4:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Scientific journals must stop promoting breastmilk substitutes' - UWC academics

15 February 2022 5:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
UWC
Baby formula
Breastfeeding
University of the Western Cape UWC

John Maytham speaks to Catherine Pereira-Kotze, PhD candidate in Public Health and former lecturer at UWC.
  • Infant formula is often advertised as equal or similar to breast-milk
  • UWC researchers find that the formula industry influences medical practitioners to promote breast-milk substitutes
  • Breastmilk should always be encouraged and promoted ahead of any breast-milk substitute
Baby milk container. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

University of the Western Cape (UWC) academics are calling on scientific journals to stop the inappropriate marketing of breast-milk substitutes.

The three co-authors are Professor Rina Swart, Professor Tanya Doherty and current PhD candidate in Public Health and former lecturer at the university, Catherine Pereira-Kotze.

According to their research, the mega-rich infant formula industry continues to influence scientists and health professionals about the purported benefit of breast-milk substitutes.

In many instances, infant formula is advertised as being as beneficial as breast-milk.

According to Pereira-Kotze, this puts infants and young children at risk of malnutrition, illness and death.

Many women use breast-milk substitutes, but might not be preparing it properly...many children become sick, malnourished...or it's often prepared in unhygienic conditions.

Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

RELATED: Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk

We're not saying that breast-milk substitutes shouldn't be available, we're saying that they shouldn't be promoted.

Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

The particular advert that we identified was marketing breast-milk substitutes to make them seem like they were almost the same as or similar to breast milk.

Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

It's misleading advertising that could make readers of scientific journals, which are health professionals, even members of the public, researchers and scientists think that these products might be similar to breast milk.

Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

RELATED: SA Breast Milk Bank revolutionizes parenting

Women need to be protected, promoted and supported to breastfeed.

Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

In a country like South Africa where breast-milk is superior, many women are choosing an inferior option and they can't afford it.

Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




15 February 2022 5:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
UWC
Baby formula
Breastfeeding
University of the Western Cape UWC

More from Lifestyle

'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'

16 February 2022 9:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'

16 February 2022 8:21 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion'

16 February 2022 11:36 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study

16 February 2022 11:34 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Heidi Sulcas of The Learner’s Journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie

16 February 2022 10:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I lost my son to suicide. I wish they had warned us when he came off the meds'

16 February 2022 10:12 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to author Glynis Horning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line

16 February 2022 6:17 AM

Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven

15 February 2022 8:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There's reason to mourn' - Artist Qondiswa James talks Sona protest performance

15 February 2022 12:56 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to performance artist and activist Qondiswa James.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most of us have abandonment wounds, that's why it worked - Tindler Swindler scam

15 February 2022 11:56 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Vangile Makwakwa, financial expert at Wealthy Money about how to handle requests for money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

Business Politics Local

Premier Alan Winde gives us the highlights of his plans for the Western Cape

Politics

10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise

Business

EWN Highlights

Ukraine defies invasion threat, as NATO sees no Russian pullback

16 February 2022 8:33 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula denies ATM's request for secret ballot vote in Ramaphosa motion

16 February 2022 8:10 PM

SADAG wants public to rethink language around suicide

16 February 2022 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA