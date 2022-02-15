'Scientific journals must stop promoting breastmilk substitutes' - UWC academics





Infant formula is often advertised as equal or similar to breast-milk

UWC researchers find that the formula industry influences medical practitioners to promote breast-milk substitutes

Breastmilk should always be encouraged and promoted ahead of any breast-milk substitute

University of the Western Cape (UWC) academics are calling on scientific journals to stop the inappropriate marketing of breast-milk substitutes.

The three co-authors are Professor Rina Swart, Professor Tanya Doherty and current PhD candidate in Public Health and former lecturer at the university, Catherine Pereira-Kotze.

According to their research, the mega-rich infant formula industry continues to influence scientists and health professionals about the purported benefit of breast-milk substitutes.

In many instances, infant formula is advertised as being as beneficial as breast-milk.

According to Pereira-Kotze, this puts infants and young children at risk of malnutrition, illness and death.

Many women use breast-milk substitutes, but might not be preparing it properly...many children become sick, malnourished...or it's often prepared in unhygienic conditions. Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

We're not saying that breast-milk substitutes shouldn't be available, we're saying that they shouldn't be promoted. Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

The particular advert that we identified was marketing breast-milk substitutes to make them seem like they were almost the same as or similar to breast milk. Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

It's misleading advertising that could make readers of scientific journals, which are health professionals, even members of the public, researchers and scientists think that these products might be similar to breast milk. Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

Women need to be protected, promoted and supported to breastfeed. Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

In a country like South Africa where breast-milk is superior, many women are choosing an inferior option and they can't afford it. Catherine Pereira-Kotze - PhD candidate in Public Health at UWC

