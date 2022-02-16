University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study





University Speaking is a digital magazine offering advice on international tertiary studies

Students and parents can compare different universities and courses on offer

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Heidi Sulcas is an educational counsellor who founded The Learner’s Journey, where she assists students who are contemplating studying overseas.

She helps students weigh up some of the pros and cons of overseas study and the factors to be considered in budgeting for it.

Sulcas has gone a step further in her offerings and has launched a new platform called University Speaking, a free digital magazine, launched in collaboration with the beloved Facebook parenting community, The Village.

The guide offers advice on bursary applications, universities that are best suited to the student, and whether an online school could be a better option.

The amount of programs being offered internationally has just exploded. Heidi Sulcas - Founder of The Learner's Journey

The task is daunting. With 25 000 universities in the world, I spend everyday studying universities. Asking questions of them. Heidi Sulcas - Founder of The Learner's Journey

In the U.S there are 4 000 universities. There are universities you have to think twice, be circumspect about. But there is a way to pick through the ones that you would send your child to. Heidi Sulcas - Founder of The Learner's Journey

