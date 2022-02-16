University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study
- University Speaking is a digital magazine offering advice on international tertiary studies
- Students and parents can compare different universities and courses on offer
Heidi Sulcas is an educational counsellor who founded The Learner’s Journey, where she assists students who are contemplating studying overseas.
She helps students weigh up some of the pros and cons of overseas study and the factors to be considered in budgeting for it.
Sulcas has gone a step further in her offerings and has launched a new platform called University Speaking, a free digital magazine, launched in collaboration with the beloved Facebook parenting community, The Village.
The guide offers advice on bursary applications, universities that are best suited to the student, and whether an online school could be a better option.
The amount of programs being offered internationally has just exploded.Heidi Sulcas - Founder of The Learner's Journey
The task is daunting. With 25 000 universities in the world, I spend everyday studying universities. Asking questions of them.Heidi Sulcas - Founder of The Learner's Journey
In the U.S there are 4 000 universities. There are universities you have to think twice, be circumspect about. But there is a way to pick through the ones that you would send your child to.Heidi Sulcas - Founder of The Learner's Journey
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140023052_graduate-little-happy-girl-student-in-black-graduation-gown-with-hat-pointing-at-camera-choosing-you.html?vti=n0hqxypvp7uckzr2b7-1-9
More from Lifestyle
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife.Read More
You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie
Refilwe Moloto interviews Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton.Read More
'I lost my son to suicide. I wish they had warned us when he came off the meds'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to author Glynis Horning.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.Read More
'Scientific journals must stop promoting breastmilk substitutes' - UWC academics
John Maytham speaks to Catherine Pereira-Kotze, PhD candidate in Public Health and former lecturer at UWC.Read More
'There's reason to mourn' - Artist Qondiswa James talks Sona protest performance
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to performance artist and activist Qondiswa James.Read More