PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line

16 February 2022 6:17 AM
by Abigail Javier
Tags:
Metrorail
Cape Town
Trains
Transport
Cape Town northern line

Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.

CAPE TOWN - It’s nearly 6am in morning and I've just arrived at the Kraaifontein Metrorail train station in Western Cape.

The sun is yet to rise but the queue to purchase a train ticket is so long that it trails all the way out of the station.

This station is one of the busiest on the northern line, with an average of 1,400 commuters starting their journey here. The Western Cape’s central line has been closed since 2019, which usually eases the traffic.

The process to buy a ticket is quick: sanitise; go to an open teller (all tellers were open at this time); pay and go.

But to board the early train they desire, commuters must be quicker than the people behind them. Children, students, parents and workers rush passed us, running up the stairs, crossing the bridge and down the stairs again to beat as many people as possible to the front of the packed platform.

Once the train arrives, travellers race in to try and get a seat. Some grab on to the train’s straps or poles to prevent them from falling over. Most are unfortunate and have to keep from falling over without assistance when the train starts to move.

This is what Pauline Chinakizwa (40) has to go through every day with her two children. Chinakizwa holds her daughter close and watches her son, who is a step away holding on to a pole, and explains that more often than not, they miss this early train. The children are seven- and eight-years-old.

“Usually, we miss this train because of the kids. And the one that we get after this one is always delayed and I always end up being late at work. I always get to work at 9am. I must start work at 7am,” she says. Train delays and being two hours later for work are simply a part of her life now.

Chinakizwa takes the train from Kraaifontein and drops her children off at school in Kensington. She must then get back on the train to Cape Town where she works.

The mother says it was easier to commute when the children were still doing rotational learning during COVID-19 restrictions. Children went to school in shifts to allow sufficient social distancing and safety during the peak of infections.

“I feel sorry for them because they are still kids; they aren’t adults. They need their rest for them to concentrate in class,” Chinakizwa says.

Passing a few train stops, Chinakizwa’s daughter finds an empty seat among adults. But Chinakizwa keeps her eyes on her. An unreliable train isn't her only worry.

“Sometimes you’ll find that we will get into a coach that has got a few people and it’s not quite safe. And with the issues of trains just stopping in the middle of the way - you don’t know what kind of a person you are sitting with. And some of the stations that they stop at, you don’t know who’s going to enter and what they are going to do to you,” she explained.

The commute is bumpy and noisy as the train drives on old railway tracks. But for the locomotive’s daily commuters, this is normal.

Some are catching a final 40 winks in the early hours with their backs against the train. Many have their phones on their lap, typing a message or swiping away. Some passengers find other ways to keep entertained, like crocheting.

It’s past 6am and we jump out of the 2500 train on to Belville train platform. The sun is out but there aren’t as many commuters compared to Kraaifontein.

A train moving back in the direction of Kraaifontein stops at the platform across from where we’re waiting. A young man quickly jumps off our platform, runs across the train track and gets into the train.

At 6:55 am, we jump into another train, continuing our journey to Cape Town.

Daniel Alcoster, a commuter travelling to the city on the train for nine years, says he spends R100 a week on his trips. This is half what he would have spent if he took taxis.

Western Cape Metrorail said that their trains cut through the heart of settlements, making them accessible to most people with the most affordable mode of transportation.

Cassey Sellidon, a student commuter, agrees.

“I’m saving on trains compared to me Ubering or Bolting somewhere,” Sellidon said.

But while it’s more cost-effective, Sellidon and other commuters are living in areas where a number of stations were closed. Sellidon says because the Kuils River station is not working, he has to take a taxi to Stikland where he can then catch a train to Cape Town.

The closed stations are not the only concerns passengers have. Passing through the coaches, some have been vandalised, with torn seats and cushions removed.

During the ride, we found ourselves motionless in the middle of the train tracks. These abrupt stops cause heavy delays that commuters have to deal with.

Some realise they can't wait too long and jump off coaches and on to the tracks to continue their journey on foot. This was a frequent sight.

Prasa said that they were in the process of upgrading some of the stations that is part of their National Station Improvement Programme - hence their closure. They also said that they were fixing rail infrastructure and would be deploying new trains.

As we approach the end of the line, commuters stand up, moving towards the exit doors. They brace themselves – as if they are internally preparing for the day ahead - just before they jump off. Quietly, they make their way to their destinations, leaving an almost empty platform.

All that’s left are security guards and a few station workers picking up rubbish on the tracks.

But by late afternoon, the station will be crowded again with the same passengers who will be taking the same frenetic journey. But this time, they’re going back home.


This article first appeared on EWN : PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line




