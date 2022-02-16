Premier Alan Winde gives us the highlights of his plans for the Western Cape





Premier Alan Winde delivered the State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Velddrif along the West Coast.

He says the provincial government plans to tackle unemployment and crime, as well as promote investment, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

The number of jobs lost from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021 stands at 132, 000 and he speaks about how the province plans to turn this around.

Obviously the coastal towns of the Western Cape, tourism has hit them the hardest and you can feel it across the province, those that rely heavily on tourism. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Luckily in rural areas, you have got the balancing factor of agriculture so despite two years of real hardship in what I call the experiential economy - whether it be a restaurant or a tourism offering - agriculture has seen quite good investment. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

But the loss of 132,000 jobs is still staggering he notes

I would say the pandemic is the main driver even though as we all know, as a country we were in trouble before the pandemic hit us. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde outlines plans to improve infrastructure in the province to create an enabling environment for businesses and jobs to grow. He says even if certain services fall under national government, the province still plans to ensure they are available across the Western Cape.

Our job as government is to ensure that the ecosystem is there.

We have got lots of failing infrastructure and normally everybody points to everybody else. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

We cannot do that anymore. Whether it's a road, a school, or broadband...we don't need to deliver it but we need to make sure it is all coordinated across the proncie. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He explained his focus on a jobs cabinet and the importance of pulling the private sector in as well.

Crime is also a key focus he notes and describes the long-term safety plan.

I am very happy that we have some early data points on the policing part where we have extra officers in the murder hotpots...it is early days but we are seeing some stabilisation and reduction. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says in order to tackle Gender-Based violence and violence prevention in general one has to start with the root cause.

So, an important focus is to tackle violence prevention by focusing on children at an early age to help steer them in a more positive direction.

The Violence Prevention Unit will be housed in the Department of Health - dealing with the social development aspects facing children.