Prince Andrew pays off sexual assault victim: 'Money talks, doesn’t it?'





Prince Andrew will pay an undisclosed amount, reportedly running into millions of pounds, to settle a US civil sex assault case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

She claims he sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17.

The settlement will be paid to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

Andrew makes no admission of guilt.

Vintage British stamps commemorating the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. © chrisdorney/123rf.com

RELATED: Cop reveals bizarre info on Prince Andrew’s outbursts over his teddy bears

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

She was a teenager under unimaginable, awful pressure, considering how she was used and abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and, possibly, Prince Andrew… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

He hasn’t cleared his name… He admits Virginia Giuffre is a victim of sexual abuse… He says he regrets any link… to Jeffrey Epstein… Huge backtracking… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent