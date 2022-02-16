Prince Andrew pays off sexual assault victim: 'Money talks, doesn’t it?'
Prince Andrew will pay an undisclosed amount, reportedly running into millions of pounds, to settle a US civil sex assault case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.
She claims he sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17.
The settlement will be paid to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.
Andrew makes no admission of guilt.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
She was a teenager under unimaginable, awful pressure, considering how she was used and abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and, possibly, Prince Andrew…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
He hasn’t cleared his name… He admits Virginia Giuffre is a victim of sexual abuse… He says he regrets any link… to Jeffrey Epstein… Huge backtracking…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Money talks, doesn’t it? … But it doesn’t… make sure there was justice… A very rich man is paying somebody off…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
