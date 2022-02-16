'I lost my son to suicide. I wish they had warned us when he came off the meds'





Suicide is the third most common cause of death in people aged 15 to 24

Author Glynis Horning lost her son to suicide in 2019 and shares her story on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

© lightfieldstudios/123rf

Author and mom Glynis Horning says she wishes that mental health professionals had warned her about what would happen when her son stopped taking anti-depressants.

In September 2019, her 25-year-old son Spencer took his own life.

Last year, she published a book about coming to terms with her son's suicide.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death in young people ages 15 to 24.

Horning says Spencer was in the process of being weaned off his anti-depressants under his psychiatrist's supervision.

He had been diagnosed with depression and generalised anxiety disorder several years earlier.

RELATED: 'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide

"I wish maybe in a way that the psychiatrist had warned us when he came off the meds", Horning tells CapeTalk.

The author says more awareness is needed about the increased suicidal risk some people face after stopping their anti-depressants.

"Apparently, it's the most dangerous time. Anybody who has attempted suicide once is at greater risk."

Horning has been sharing her family's story in the hopes of helping others who are struggling with their mental health.

This week (14 – 17 February 2022) marks Teen Suicide Prevention Week in South Africa. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

Dial 0800 4567 789 for the 24-hour helpline and contact 0800 567 567 for suicidal emergency.

We should have been extra careful, apparently during that period when you are off meds, you are incredibly vulnerable. If I'd known quite how vulnerable and if I'd known that they [his psychologist and psychiatrist] were that worried, maybe I would have done more. Glynis Horning, Author - Waterboy: Making sense of my son's suicide

We knew there was a problem but we thought he was on his way out of it, that's why even the psychiatrist agreed to let him go off the meds gradually. And we hadn't realised in the last few months that the depression was increasing back up onto him and he was so determined not to go back onto them. Glynis Horning, Author - Waterboy: Making sense of my son's suicide

We knew there were anxiety issues but beyond that, we didn't realise that it was to this degree of a problem. We didn't pick up the depression. He was quiet and he kept it to himself. I think he didn't want to worry others and he wanted to be self-sufficient, that's all I can imagine. Glynis Horning, Author - Waterboy: Making sense of my son's suicide