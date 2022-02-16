'I lost my son to suicide. I wish they had warned us when he came off the meds'
- Suicide is the third most common cause of death in people aged 15 to 24
- Author Glynis Horning lost her son to suicide in 2019 and shares her story on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Author and mom Glynis Horning says she wishes that mental health professionals had warned her about what would happen when her son stopped taking anti-depressants.
In September 2019, her 25-year-old son Spencer took his own life.
Last year, she published a book about coming to terms with her son's suicide.
Suicide is the third leading cause of death in young people ages 15 to 24.
Horning says Spencer was in the process of being weaned off his anti-depressants under his psychiatrist's supervision.
He had been diagnosed with depression and generalised anxiety disorder several years earlier.
RELATED: 'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide
"I wish maybe in a way that the psychiatrist had warned us when he came off the meds", Horning tells CapeTalk.
The author says more awareness is needed about the increased suicidal risk some people face after stopping their anti-depressants.
"Apparently, it's the most dangerous time. Anybody who has attempted suicide once is at greater risk."
Horning has been sharing her family's story in the hopes of helping others who are struggling with their mental health.
This week (14 – 17 February 2022) marks Teen Suicide Prevention Week in South Africa. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).
Dial 0800 4567 789 for the 24-hour helpline and contact 0800 567 567 for suicidal emergency.
We should have been extra careful, apparently during that period when you are off meds, you are incredibly vulnerable. If I'd known quite how vulnerable and if I'd known that they [his psychologist and psychiatrist] were that worried, maybe I would have done more.Glynis Horning, Author - Waterboy: Making sense of my son's suicide
We knew there was a problem but we thought he was on his way out of it, that's why even the psychiatrist agreed to let him go off the meds gradually. And we hadn't realised in the last few months that the depression was increasing back up onto him and he was so determined not to go back onto them.Glynis Horning, Author - Waterboy: Making sense of my son's suicide
We knew there were anxiety issues but beyond that, we didn't realise that it was to this degree of a problem. We didn't pick up the depression. He was quiet and he kept it to himself. I think he didn't want to worry others and he wanted to be self-sufficient, that's all I can imagine.Glynis Horning, Author - Waterboy: Making sense of my son's suicide
We did give him a support base and looking back nearer to the time, that final month, there are times that looking back I wish I could have maybe done more. A few weeks before he went, I found him in tears... I think now, should I have pushed? He didn't want to go back on the meds.Glynis Horning, Author - Waterboy: Making sense of my son's suicide
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lightfieldstudios/lightfieldstudios1804/lightfieldstudios180401171/98754122-close-up-view-of-round-white-tablets-on-grey.jpg
More from Lifestyle
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife.Read More
University Speaking: A guidance on opportunities for overseas study
Pippa Hudson speaks to Heidi Sulcas of The Learner’s Journey.Read More
You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie
Refilwe Moloto interviews Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.Read More
'Scientific journals must stop promoting breastmilk substitutes' - UWC academics
John Maytham speaks to Catherine Pereira-Kotze, PhD candidate in Public Health and former lecturer at UWC.Read More
'There's reason to mourn' - Artist Qondiswa James talks Sona protest performance
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to performance artist and activist Qondiswa James.Read More