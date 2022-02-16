You CAN go off-roading in a tiny car - even in a standard 50-year-old Volksie
South Africa is breathtaking in its beauty but to see some of its treasures requires driving on untarred roads.
Nearly all cars can handle a graded dirt road, even a bumpy one, though most people would rather not subject their “town cars” to such punishment.
Do you need an expensive 4X4 or SUV to handle the task?
How about an old classic VW Beetle?
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Zombie Offroad owner and 4x4 enthusiast Hendri Mouton (scroll up to listen).
A mate and I were chatting about the expensive second-hand market for four-wheel drives these days… You don’t always need the most built-up four-wheel-drive vehicles to go camping…Hendri Mouton, owner - Zombie Offroad
We took two VW Beetles, and took them off-roading… We kept them stock standard… They did the trip without any major issues… It was such a blast; we’re planning another trip… It was really fun!Hendri Mouton, owner - Zombie Offroad
You don’t really need the biggest and best four-wheel drives to go off-roading… Everybody who saw us, the attention was on the cars!Hendri Mouton, owner - Zombie Offroad
