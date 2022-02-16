'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion'
- The lack of sexual health services during the Covid-19 pandemic is partly to blame for the surge in STIs
- That's according to loveLife's healthy lifestyle coordinator Nathaniel Petersen, who says urgent public health messaging is needed to promote condom use
Non-profit organisation loveLife says public health officials in Cape Town need to double down on safe sex education initiatives after the reported rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
Facilities have recorded a sharp increase in STIs which has been linked to the drastic decline in the use of condoms.
RELATED: Capetonians warned against unprotected sex as STI cases climb
Nathaniel Petersen, a healthy lifestyle coordinator at loveLife, says government and NGOs need to increase the public health messaging around safe sex.
Petersen says the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted initiatives such as educational activities, support groups, and school programmes aimed at focusing on young people's sexual and reproductive health and rights.
He says healthcare workers need to engage local communities to promote sexual reproductive health services, STI prevention, and condom use.
I believe there is a link in the correlation between the increase in STIs and also the reduction with the distribution of condoms and the use of them.Nathaniel Petersen, Healthy Lifestyle Coordinator - loveLife
We can actually see that the sexual health in the youth and men is often neglected and STI prevalence remains high and common in men who practice unsafe sex.Nathaniel Petersen, Healthy Lifestyle Coordinator - loveLife
With the heightened focus on the reduction of Covid-19... the focus in facilities has been more with regards to Covid-19 and people have not been visiting our public health facilities due to the fear of contracting Covid-19 so you would have found that the number of people accessing condoms decreased and there was an increase in teenage pregnancy and also STIs.Nathaniel Petersen, Healthy Lifestyle Coordinator - loveLife
Now is the time where we need to put measures in place to make the community aware of the services that are available and also promote the use of condoms.Nathaniel Petersen, Healthy Lifestyle Coordinator - loveLife
