10 GB of free data each month to every South African - government promise





The government will give every South African 10 GB of free data per month, promised Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Tuesday.

“Data has become a new utility like water and electricity that our home needs,” said Nthsavheni.

Free data? Will government deliver on this welcome promise? © grinvalds/123rf.com

“At some point, a South African household, despite whether they are rich or poor, will be given access to 10GB per month, because that is what the government will deliver.”

Ntshavheni made the comments at the State of the Nation Address debate at Cape Town City Hall.