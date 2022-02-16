Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official
- Many employees are still waiting for their UIF payouts several months after submitting their applications
- The UIF's Chandrey Hector says there aren't enough officials to process the explosion of online claims in the last two years
- Klaus Arnhard, the founder of the agency UIF Hero, says very few applications contain all the necessary documents
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has been swamped with claims over the past two years and still continues to receive complaints from people who are waiting for payments.
Cape Town mom Olivia says she submitted her maternity benefit claim in July last year. She was told the process would take between 20 to 30 working days but still has not received a single payout.
RELATED: Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
When asked about the administrative delays, the UIF's Chandrey Hector says incorrect paperwork is usually the main issue.
Most of the time when there is a delay, it is usually a documentation problem.Chandrey Hector, Administrator - UIF
According to Hector, most applicants are not aware that the UIF's online claims process is not linked to physical applications that are submitted in person.
She says applicants are not given an explanation if their claim is rejected or incomplete via the online portal. Clients need to visit a Labour Centre to find out more.
Hector adds that the UIF continues to face staffing constraints with a surge of claims, many of them not satisfying the compliance checklist.
Klaus Arnhard, the founder of the support agency UIF Hero, says very few applications contain all the necessary documents.
I won't necessarily say it's a backlog, I would say it's different processes.Chandrey Hector, Administrator - UIF
People think that the online claims is the same to the Labour Centre. It's actually not, it's completely different operational teams.Chandrey Hector, Administrator - UIF
The challenge with our online claims is the amounts coming in - we don't have sufficient people to process it and so we do run behind and then those clients end up coming to out Labour Centres where they should be assisted.Chandrey Hector, Administrator - UIF
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81071405_focused-young-african-female-entrepreneur-sitting-at-a-table-in-a-modern-office-building-lobby-worki.html
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The Mother City is getting to work in making its businesses and residents less reliant on Eskom.Read More
City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers
Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman Peter Sutton, mayoral committee member for Finance at City of Tshwane.Read More
Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
PHOTO ESSAY: A morning ride on Cape Town’s busiest Metrorail train line
Eyewitness News journalist Abigail Javier took a train ride on Cape Town’s busiest line, the northern line, from Kraaifontein to the city. This is the experience she captured.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More
'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President'
John Maytham interviews Ofentse Mboweni, communications officer for the Grow Great Campaign.Read More