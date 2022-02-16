Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official





Many employees are still waiting for their UIF payouts several months after submitting their applications

The UIF's Chandrey Hector says there aren't enough officials to process the explosion of online claims in the last two years

Klaus Arnhard, the founder of the agency UIF Hero, says very few applications contain all the necessary documents

© langstrup/123rf.com

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has been swamped with claims over the past two years and still continues to receive complaints from people who are waiting for payments.

Cape Town mom Olivia says she submitted her maternity benefit claim in July last year. She was told the process would take between 20 to 30 working days but still has not received a single payout.

RELATED: Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?

When asked about the administrative delays, the UIF's Chandrey Hector says incorrect paperwork is usually the main issue.

Most of the time when there is a delay, it is usually a documentation problem. Chandrey Hector, Administrator - UIF

According to Hector, most applicants are not aware that the UIF's online claims process is not linked to physical applications that are submitted in person.

She says applicants are not given an explanation if their claim is rejected or incomplete via the online portal. Clients need to visit a Labour Centre to find out more.

Hector adds that the UIF continues to face staffing constraints with a surge of claims, many of them not satisfying the compliance checklist.

Klaus Arnhard, the founder of the support agency UIF Hero, says very few applications contain all the necessary documents.

I won't necessarily say it's a backlog, I would say it's different processes. Chandrey Hector, Administrator - UIF

People think that the online claims is the same to the Labour Centre. It's actually not, it's completely different operational teams. Chandrey Hector, Administrator - UIF