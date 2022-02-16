City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting power supply to non-paying customers
- City of Tshwane has embarked on a debt collection drive to claw back R17bn
- The city is cutting off electricity to late and non-paying customers
- Guatrain's Hatfield station, shopping malls and various businesses have already been cut off
The City of Tshwane is forging ahead with its debt collection drive by cutting the electricity supply to late and non-paying customers.
This week, the city's electricity department cut off the services of the building which house the South African Revenue Service, the South African Police service headquarters and various private companies.
Even the Gautrain was impacted as city workers pulled the plug on the Hatfield station.
According to the Tshwane metro, more than R17bn is owed by customers for services rendered.
Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Alderman Peter Sutton has vowed that they'll continue to shut off services, until customers make a concerted effort to pay their debt.
He says before services are terminated, they engage with customers to encourage payment to avoid being cut-off.
He adds that less then 1% of court challenges against the City for disconnecting debtors have been successful.
There's a massive culture of non-payment in the City of Tshwane that we need to deal with. It is a different approach, but we stand by it.Alderman Peter Sutton - City of Tshwane Mayoral Committee Member for Finance
The law is very clear. Your bill and your account needs to be paid.Alderman Peter Sutton - City of Tshwane Mayoral Committee Member for Finance
[WATCH] MMC for Finance Alderman Peter Sutton says less then 1% of court challenges against the City for disconnecting debtors have been successful. The City anticipated that there would be pushback and we ensured that we have dedicated legal teams on standby. #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/k3TYB11eFk— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 14, 2022
RELATED: [PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive
The law makes provision that if don't pay, then we can disconnect services.Alderman Peter Sutton - City of Tshwane Mayoral Committee Member for Finance
The city of Tshwane is in massive financial problems, and it's our own to do because we sit with a R17.2bn debt and a culture of non-payment.Alderman Peter Sutton - City of Tshwane Mayoral Committee Member for Finance
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
