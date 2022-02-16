City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays!
The City of Tshwane has disconnected water and electricity at the Gautrain's Hatfield station because the company's property and rates account is in arrears.
The Gautrain wants and High Court interdict to restore services, arguing it was not in arrears with its water or electricity bills.
Gautrain owes the City R10 million in property rates and taxes.
The station is owned by the Gauteng government.
The City of Tshwane’s seemingly wildly successful collections drive has captured the imagination of South Africans, most of who are enthusiastically cheering them on.
The disconnection spree is extensive – click here to see pictures of the City’s revenue collection drive.
It has raised at least R300 million in the past few days.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor (scroll up to listen).
Many companies are coming out of the woodworks to settle accounts… There’s are record queues outside our customer care centres. People are paying…Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor
We’re going to push really, really hard to get that debtors’ book as low as possible…Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor
When it comes to state-owned entities and government buildings; we have very little tolerance... We cut off the power to the headquarters of the South African Revenue Service… their property owner paid us R5 million this morning, so we reconnected them.Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_174368993_pretoria-cityscape-as-seen-from-the-union-buildings-pretoria-is-one-of-south-africa-s-three-capitals.html?vti=nagsrp88gwa4ek935w-1-28
